Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 19)

A total of eight new titles are joining Netflix's content lineup this weekend. After spending the first weeks of august stocking new titles, the streaming giant is adding even more titles from its August 2022 content list, with this weekend's roundup including seven new and returning Netflix original series an films. Following a long work and school week, subscribers will be able to sit down this weekend and binge everything from a new season of The Cuphead Show! to the Netflix premiere of Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Cuphead Show!: Part 2' Cuphead and his brother Mugman are returning for a new round of misadventures when The Cuphead Show returns for Part 2 on Friday, Aug. 19. Originally premeiring back in February of this year, and based on the 2017 Canadian video game Cuphead by Studio MDHR, the animated series follows the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious brother Mugman. The series is created by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, who also serve as executive producers, and features a voice cast that includes Tru Valentino, Frank Todaro, Grey Griffin, Joe Hanna, and Wayne Brady, among many others.

'Glow Up: Season 4' A new artist will be crowned the next big name in makeup when Glow Up Season 4 premieres on Friday. The hit British reality series follows 10 aspiring makeup artists as they live and work together and also test the limits of their creativity as they tackle a variety of challenges in the hopes of being crowned the winner of the contest, an accolade that comes with a sought-after contract to work with some of the world's biggest, and most well-known, names in the make-up industry. Glow Up is hosted by Maya Jama, with make-up and beauty experts Val Garland and Dominic Skinner judging.

'Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar' After hitting theaters in Japan in May, Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar is finally making its way to Netflix. A sequel to the first feature film, the movie follows the Elric Brothers as they take on their strongest enemy yet – a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead. The film is directed by Fumihiko Sori, with the main stars from the first film reprising their roles. Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar hits Netflix on Saturday, Aug. 20.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 8/19/22

Echoes – NETFLIX SERIES

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) – NETFLIX SERIES

Kleo – NETFLIX SERIES

The Next 365 Days – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/21/22

A Cowgirl's Song

What's leaving this weekend? Only a singly title may be leaving the Netflix streaming library this weekend, but it's definitely one that will upset subscribers. On Saturday, The Conjuring, the first film in the Conjuring horror franchise, is scheduled to exit the streaming library. The departure follows that of Annabelle: Creation earlier this year, with The Conjuring films now making their way to HBO Max. Leaving 8/23/22

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 8/24/22

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37 Leaving 8/25/22

Taxi Driver

The Visit