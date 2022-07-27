Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Netflix has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in August 2022. While plenty of new titles — like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Men in Black, and Miss Congeniality — will premiere on August 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month: think Skyfall, Riverdale Season 6, and I AM A KILLER Season 3. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August 2022.

COMING 8/1 Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY 28 Days 8 Mile Above the Rim The Age of Adaline Battle: Los Angeles Bridget Jones's Baby Bridget Jones's Diary Constantine Dinner for Schmucks Eyes Wide Shut Ferris Bueller's Day Off Footloose (2011) Hardcore Henry Legends of the Fall Love & Basketball Made of Honor Men in Black Men in Black 3 Men in Black II Miss Congeniality Monster-in-Law No Strings Attached Pawn Stars: Season 13 Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure She's Funny That Way Space Jam (1996) Spider-Man Spider-Man 2 Spider-Man 3 Top Gear: Season 29-30 The Town Woman in Gold prevnext

COMING 8/2 - 8/8 Avail. 8/2/22 Flight Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 8/3/22 Buba -- NETFLIX FILM Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Don't Blame Karma! -- NETFLIX FILM Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/4/22 Lady Tamara -- NETFLIX SERIES KAKEGURUI TWIN -- NETFLIX ANIME Super Giant Robot Brothers -- NETFLIX FAMILY Wedding Season -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/5/22 Carter -- NETFLIX FILM Darlings -- NETFLIX FILM The Informer Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM The Sandman -- NETFLIX SERIES Skyfall Avail. 8/6/22 Reclaim -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/7/22 Riverdale: Season 6 Avail. 8/8/22 Code Name: Emperor -- NETFLIX FILM Team Zenko Go: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

COMING 8/9 - 8/20 Avail. 8/9/22 I Just Killed My Dad -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Nice Guys Avail. 8/10/22 Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Heartsong -- NETFLIX FILM Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Instant Dream Home -- NETFLIX SERIES Iron Chef Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES Locke & Key: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES School Tales The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/11/22 Dope DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/12/22 13: The Musical -- NETFLIX FILM A Model Family -- NETFLIX SERIES Day Shift -- NETFLIX FILM Never Have I Ever: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/15/22 Ancient Aliens: Season 4 Deepa & Anoop -- NETFLIX FAMILY Learn to Swim Avail. 8/16/22 Untold: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly) UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts) Avail. 8/17/22 High Heat -- NETFLIX SERIES Junior Baking Show: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES Look Both Ways -- NETFLIX FILM Royalteen -- NETFLIX FILM Unsuspicious -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/18/22 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Inside the Mind of a Cat -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Tekken: Bloodline -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 8/19/22 The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Echoes -- NETFLIX SERIES The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) -- NETFLIX SERIES Glow Up: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES Kleo -- NETFLIX SERIES The Next 365 Days -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/20/22 Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar -- NETFLIX FILM prevnext

COMING 8/21 - 8/31 Avail. 8/21/22 A Cowgirl's Song Avail. 8/23/22 Chad and JT Go Deep -- NETFLIX SERIES Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly) Avail. 8/24/22 Lost Ollie -- NETFLIX SERIES Mo -- NETFLIX SERIES Queer Eye: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Selling The OC -- NETFLIX SERIES Under Fire -- NETFLIX SERIES Watch Out, We're Mad -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/25/22 Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY History 101: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure -- NETFLIX ANIME That's Amor -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/26/22 Disobedience Drive Hard: The Maloof Way -- NETFLIX SERIES Loving Adults -- NETFLIX FILM Ludik -- NETFLIX SERIES Me Time -- NETFLIX FILM Seoul Vibe -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/29/22 Under Her Control -- NETFLIX FILM Mighty Express: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 8/30/22 I AM A KILLER: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly) Avail. 8/31/22 Club América vs Club América -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Family Secrets -- NETFLIX SERIES I Came By -- NETFLIX FILM COMING SOON Delhi Crime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Partner Track -- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

'OZARK' SEASON 4, PART 2 (Photo: Netflix) The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark premiered at the end of April, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis. All seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now. prevnext

'HUSTLE' (Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix) After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA. Hustle premiered on Netflix in June and is available to stream now. prevnext