Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Netflix has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in August 2022. While plenty of new titles — like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Men in Black, and Miss Congeniality — will premiere on August 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month: think Skyfall, Riverdale Season 6, and I AM A KILLER Season 3. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August 2022.
COMING 8/1
Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She's Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
COMING 8/2 - 8/8
Avail. 8/2/22
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 8/3/22
Buba -- NETFLIX FILM
Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don't Blame Karma! -- NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/4/22
Lady Tamara -- NETFLIX SERIES
KAKEGURUI TWIN -- NETFLIX ANIME
Super Giant Robot Brothers -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Wedding Season -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/5/22
Carter -- NETFLIX FILM
Darlings -- NETFLIX FILM
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM
The Sandman -- NETFLIX SERIES
Skyfall
Avail. 8/6/22
Reclaim -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/7/22
Riverdale: Season 6
Avail. 8/8/22
Code Name: Emperor -- NETFLIX FILM
Team Zenko Go: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILYprevnext
COMING 8/9 - 8/20
Avail. 8/9/22
I Just Killed My Dad -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Nice Guys
Avail. 8/10/22
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heartsong -- NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Instant Dream Home -- NETFLIX SERIES
Iron Chef Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES
Locke & Key: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
School Tales The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/11/22
Dope
DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/12/22
13: The Musical -- NETFLIX FILM
A Model Family -- NETFLIX SERIES
Day Shift -- NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/15/22
Ancient Aliens: Season 4
Deepa & Anoop -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Learn to Swim
Avail. 8/16/22
Untold: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts)
Avail. 8/17/22
High Heat -- NETFLIX SERIES
Junior Baking Show: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Look Both Ways -- NETFLIX FILM
Royalteen -- NETFLIX FILM
Unsuspicious -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/18/22
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside the Mind of a Cat -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tekken: Bloodline -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/19/22
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Echoes -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Glow Up: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Kleo -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Next 365 Days -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/20/22
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING 8/21 - 8/31
Avail. 8/21/22
A Cowgirl's Song
Avail. 8/23/22
Chad and JT Go Deep -- NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Avail. 8/24/22
Lost Ollie -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mo -- NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Selling The OC -- NETFLIX SERIES
Under Fire -- NETFLIX SERIES
Watch Out, We're Mad -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/25/22
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
History 101: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure -- NETFLIX ANIME
That's Amor -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/26/22
Disobedience
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way -- NETFLIX SERIES
Loving Adults -- NETFLIX FILM
Ludik -- NETFLIX SERIES
Me Time -- NETFLIX FILM
Seoul Vibe -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 8/29/22
Under Her Control -- NETFLIX FILM
Mighty Express: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/30/22
I AM A KILLER: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
Avail. 8/31/22
Club América vs Club América -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Family Secrets -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Came By -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING SOON
Delhi Crime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Partner Track -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
the show's final seasonWhile you're waiting for the August Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Stranger Things 4, Volumes 1 & 2: Stranger Things has finally returned to Netflix with the Hawkins gang once again battling the forces of the Upside Down. Both volumes of Season 4 of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix now, with Season 5 – the show's final season – coming next. However, the world of Stranger Things isn't over; Netflix announced in July that a Stranger Things spinoff series is in development at the streaming platform. The only details revealed at this time are that the spinoff will be live-action and is "based on an original idea" from the series creators the Duffer brothers. A Stranger Things stage play is also on its way.
'OZARK' SEASON 4, PART 2
The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark premiered at the end of April, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis.
All seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now.
'HUSTLE'
After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.
Hustle premiered on Netflix in June and is available to stream now.
'DREAM HOME MAKEOVER' SEASON 3
Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back for a third season of Dream Home Makeover, bringing Shea's breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. From a jaw-dropping multimillion-dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Shea delivering obsession-worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease, and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot.
Season 3 of Dream Home Makeover debuts on Netflix on July 27, with Seasons 1 and 2 available to stream now.