Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2022

As Netflix prepares to add many new original shows and movies in August 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several titles — like The Conjuring, Taxi Driver, GoodFellas, and Titanic — will be leaving Netflix come August, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies — like GoodFellas, The Conjuring and three Mission: Impossible movies — are leaving Netflix in August, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 8/4 - 8/30 Leaving 8/4/22 They've Gotta Have Us: Season 1 Leaving 8/5/22 Screwball Leaving 8/7/22 We Summon the Darkness Leaving 8/9/22 Demonic The Saint Leaving 8/10/22 Mr. Peabody & Sherman Leaving 8/15/22 Endless Love Selfless Leaving 8/20/22 The Conjuring Leaving 8/23/22 Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 8/24/22 The November Man Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37 Leaving 8/25/22 Taxi Driver The Visit Leaving 8/27/22 Wind River Leaving 8/30/22 In the Line of Fire

LEAVING 8/31 A Nightmare on Elm Street A Nightmare on Elm Street A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas Agatha Christie's Crooked House Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Cliffhanger The Dark Knight Rises The Departed GoodFellas Grown Ups Halloween Just Like Heaven Kung Fu Panda 2 Major Dad: Seasons 1-4 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible II Premonition Public Enemies Rise of the Guardians Soul Surfer Starship Troopers Titanic We Are Marshall Wyatt Earp

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the August Netflix titles to debut, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you may have missed that you can binge in the meantime. Stranger Things 4, Volumes 1 & 2: Stranger Things has finally returned to Netflix with the Hawkins gang once again battling the forces of the Upside Down. Both volumes of Season 4 of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix now, with Season 5 – the show's final season – coming next. However, the world of Stranger Things isn't over; Netflix announced in July that a Stranger Things spinoff series is in development at the streaming platform. The only details revealed at this time are that the spinoff will be live-action and is "based on an original idea" from the series creators the Duffer brothers. A Stranger Things stage play is also on its way.

'OZARK' SEASON 4, PART 2 The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark premiered at the end of April, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis. All seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now.

'DREAM HOME MAKEOVER' SEASON 3 Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back for a third season of Dream Home Makeover, bringing Shea's breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. From a jaw-dropping multimillion-dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Shea delivering obsession-worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease, and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot. Season 3 of Dream Home Makeover debuts on Netflix on July 27, with Seasons 1 and 2 available to stream now.