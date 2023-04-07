Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 7)

A list of new TV shows, series and originals titles are coming to the Netflix streaming library this weekend. With April now in full swing, the streaming giant isn't wasting any time in stocking its content catalog with fresh additions, and this weekend Netflix subscribers will be able to press play on seven new series and films. In addition to Holy Spider, a licensed film, this weekend' roundup includes six Netflix original series and films, like Chupa and Thicker Than Water. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Chupa' Premiere Date: Friday, April 7

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Shy 13-year-old Alex (Evan Whitten) flies from Kansas City to Mexico to meet his extended family for the first time. There he meets his grandfather and former lucha libre champion Chava (Demián Bichir), energetic, wrestling-obsessed cousin Memo (Nickolas Verdugo), and fearless, hip cousin Luna (Ashley Ciarra). But just as Alex begins to get his bearings, he discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed: a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown chupacabra, fabled to feed on farmers' livestock. Alex soon learns that his new friend "Chupa" has a secret history with his family, and that dogged, dangerous scientist Richard Quinn (Christian Slater) is hunting the misunderstood creature to try and harness his powers. To protect Chupa from impending danger, Alex sets off on the adventure of a lifetime, one that will push the bonds of his newfound family to the brink, and remind him that life's burdens are lighter when you don't have to carry them alone. Directed by Jonás Cuarón (Desierto), and produced by 26th Street Pictures' Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe (The Christmas Chronicles), CHUPA is a nostalgic journey through myth, memory, and the making of one's own personal legend."

'Holy Spider' Premiere Date: Friday, April 7

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "In HOLY SPIDER, we follow family man Saeed as he embarks on his own religious quest -- to "cleanse" the holy Iranian city of Mashhad of immoral and corrupt street prostitutes. After murdering several women, he grows ever more desperate about the lack of public interest in his divine mission."

'Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign' Premiere Date: Friday, April 7

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When Granny Chetty is abducted by an evil ex-cop, Ticky and Baboo return for a wild rescue mission, complete with a prized necklace and a musical show."

'Oh Belinda' Premiere Date: Friday, April 7

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A young actor's perfect life takes a madcap turn when she agrees to star in a commercial – and suddenly gets transported to her character's world."

'Thicker Than Water' Premiere Date: Friday, April 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A journalist's life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord's merciless scheme."

'Transatlantic' Premiere Date: Friday, April 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Marseille 1940-1941.Transatlantic is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee. Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis' most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs."

'Hunger' Premiere Date: Saturday, April 8

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Aoy, a woman in her twenties, runs her family's local stir-fried noodles restaurant in the old quarter of Bangkok. One day, she receives an invitation to leave the family business and join team 'Hunger', Thailand's number one luxury Chef's table team led by the famously ingenious, and infamously nasty, Chef Paul."

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, Netflix will big farewell to three titles. On Saturday, two titles are set to exit – 2019's Seven and 2016's Hush, the latter of which comes from Mike Flanagan, the mind behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. The film's departure comes after Flannagan, along with Trevor Macy, in December signed a new exclusive, multi-year overall TV production deal with Amazon Studios. On Sunday, 2016's Ojukokoro: Greed will exit.