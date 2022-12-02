Netflix Cancels Young Adult Series After Just One Season

The Midnight Club will not be reconvening for spooky stories in the dark. Just two months after it debuted on Netflix, Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club has been canceled by Netflix after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Thursday.

Released on Oct. 7, The Midnight Club was an adaptation of Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name. The series centered around a group of terminally ill teens at a hospice center who meet each midnight to tell sinister stories and make a pact: the first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. The series stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. The series immediately debut on Netflix's Top 10 charts, and even broke the Guinness World Record for Most Jump Scares in a single TV episode, the first episode containing 21 jump scares. The series was also viewed favorably by both critics, earning an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score.

While Netflix did not provide a reason for the cancellation, the news came just hours after it was confirmed Flanagan and Trevor Macy signed a new exclusive, multi-year overall TV production deal with Amazon Studios, meaning are moving on from Netflix. Under their deal with Netflix, their Intrepid Pictures company produced 2018's mega-popular horror series The Haunting of Hill House, which was followed in 2020 by The Haunting of Bly Manor. The production house was also behind Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club. Flanagan's upcoming series The Fall of the House of Usher, based on Edgar Allen Poe's works, is still set to come to Netflix.

Under their new deal with Amazon, Intrepid will develop and produce projects that will exclusively stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement, "Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish. We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity."

Details about any upcoming projects under the new deal have not been released at this time. The Midnight Club, as well as many of Flanagan's other works, is available to stream on Netflix.