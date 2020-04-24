Netflix is closing out the month of April and welcoming in May with a full streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will start stocking a fresh slate of content in its library, bringing a total of seven new titles for subscribers to enjoy. Making the weekend even sweeter is the fact that the new additions, five of which are original series and films, are only coming at a cost of a single title that will be leaving. The new additions join dozens of others that were made throughout the month of April. This week alone saw a total of 17 new titles, including the additions set to be made Friday, added to the streaming library. They will be followed by a fresh slate of content scheduled to be added next month. A full list of those upcoming additions can be found by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'After Life: Season 2' Ricky Gervais is back as local newspaper writer Tony in Season 2 of the comedy-drama series After Life. Initially debuting on the streamer in March of last year, the series follows Tony, whose life is upturned for the worse following the death of his wife. At first contemplating taking his own life, he ultimately decides to live as long as he can in order to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he wants, though his plan turns out to be more difficult than he thought when everyone around him attempts to save the nice guy they used to know. Although still struggling with guilt over the death of his wife, Season 2 will find Tony attempting to better himself by becoming a better friend to those around him, such as his co-workers who are dealing with their own struggles and the threat of the local newspaper being shut down. Season 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, April 24.

'Extraction' Netflix is stocking its Chris Hemsworth-starring action thriller Extraction on Friday. Produced by Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russoe and directed by Marvel stunt coordinator Sam Hargave, the film follows Hemsworth's Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. In the underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, the already deadly mission approaches the impossible and alters the lives of Rake and the kidnapped boy forever. Described by the streamer as an "action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller," Extraction stars Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Derek Luke, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, and several others.

'Hello Ninja: Season 2' Netflix is stocking the second season of its animated Netflix Family series Hello Ninja on Friday. Based on a rhyming picture book by writer N.D. Wilson and illustrator Forrest Dickison, the series follows best friend Wesley and Georgie and their cat sidekick Pretzel. Although normal in appearances, they transform into ninjas and enter a secret magic world where they solve problems and save the day. Season 2 will see the trio going on brand new adventures, from Treasure Castle to taming the wild wild west. It features the voices of Lukas Engel as Wesley, Zoey Siewert as Georgie, and Sam Vincent as Pretzel.

'Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill' Stand-up comedian Kanan Gill is making his Netflix comedy special debut with Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill. Written and produced by Gill and set for a Friday release, the special sees the 30-year-old comedian reflecting on his adult life in comparison to letters written by his 15-year-old self to his future self, with his "takeaways getting dark, yet oddly illuminating." "This show is about rediscovering the goals I'd set for myself when I was younger and seeing how my life has measured up. It's about how I thought my life would be, how it turned out to be and how I feel about it," Gill said of the special in a statement, according to The Quint. "The process of writing is spending long periods of time with nothing but ideas. Each line has been agonised over and told to thousands of people around the world before being recorded."

'The Last Kingdom: Season 4' Netflix's historical drama The Last Kingdom is dropping its fourth season on Sunday, April 26. Based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories novel series, the series is set in the 9th century and follows Uhtred son of Uhtred, a Saxon boy who’s brought up by Danes after he is captured and raised as one of their own. After he is accused of being the murderer of his adoptive father, he is forced to flee to the Kingdom of Wessex. Season 4 will find Edward and Aethelflaed sparring over the future of Mercia and their father's dream of a united England. Meanwhile, Uhtred attempts to recover his lost birthright. The Last Kingdom is executive produced by Stephen Butchard, Nigel Marchant, and Gareth Neame. The series stars Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Magnus Bruun, Jeppe Beck, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Millie Brady, Toby Regbo, Eliza Butterworth, and Joseph Millson.

What else is being added this weekend? Along with the series, films, and specials mentioned above, Netflix will be stocking two titles that are not Netflix originals. All of the new additions join several others that have already been made throughout the month. Avail. 4/25/20:

The Artist

Django Unchained Thankfully, all of the new additions don't come at a heavy loss. Although several titles have already taken their final bow from the streaming service earlier in the month, and dozens more are expect to depart on April 30, this weekend, only a single title will be leaving the streaming library. That means that subscribers should get a final watch in before the below title disappears from Netflix for good. Leaving 4/24/20:

The Ugly Truth