Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2020
As millions of Americans continue to self-quarantine in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on May 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May, head over to see what's on the chopping block.
COMING 5/1
All Day and a Night -- NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get In -- NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half Of It -- NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer -- NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 -- Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
COMING 5/2 - 5/8
Avail. 5/2/20:
Arctic Dogs
Avail. 5/5/20:
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 5/6/20:
Workin' Moms: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/7/20:
Scissor Seven: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 5/8/20:
18 regali -- NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 5/9 - 5/17
Avail. 5/9/20:
Charmed: Season 2
Grey's Anatomy: Season 16
Avail. 5/11/20:
Bordertown: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial By Media -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/12/20:
True: Terrific Tales -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
Avail. 5/13/20:
The Wrong Missy -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/14/20:
Riverdale: Season 4
Avail. 5/15/20:
Chichipatos -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid -- NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/16/20:
La reina de Indias y el conquistador -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93
Avail. 5/17/20:
Soul Surfer
COMING 5/18 - 5/23
Avail. 5/18/20:
The Big Flower Fight -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/19/20:
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo
Avail. 5/20/20:
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/22/20:
Control Z -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS -- NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/23/20:
Dynasty: Season 3
COMING 5/25 - 5/31
Avail. 5/25/20:
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
Avail. 5/26/20:
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 5/27/20:
I'm No Longer Here -- NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer
Avail. 5/28/20:
Dorohedoro -- NETFLIX ANIME
La corazonada -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/29/20:
Space Force -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/31/20:
High Strung Free Dance
COMING SOON:
Blood & Water -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mystic Pop-up Bar -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supergirl: Season 5
BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Before you can get your hands on those brand-new May titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music-singing private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale!
Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.
'OZARK' - Season 3
Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season on March 27. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor.
Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now.
'THE PHARMACIST' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist - Dan Schneider - beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son's killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan's pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin.
Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story), The Pharmacist shows how one man channeled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation's devastating opioid epidemic.
The Pharmacist is streaming now on Netflix.
'LOVE IS BLIND' - NETFLIX ORIGINAL0comments
In Love is Blind, a three-week event, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.
Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind. Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.