Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2020

By Libby Birk

As millions of Americans continue to self-quarantine in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on May 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May, head over to see what's on the chopping block.

COMING 5/1

All Day and a Night -- NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get In -- NETFLIX FILM

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Half Of It -- NETFLIX FILM

Hollywood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Night -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mrs. Serial Killer -- NETFLIX FILM

Reckoning: Season 1 -- Exclusively on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

COMING 5/2 - 5/8

Avail. 5/2/20:

Arctic Dogs

Avail. 5/5/20:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 5/6/20:

Workin' Moms: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/7/20:

Scissor Seven: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 5/8/20:

18 regali -- NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Dead to Me: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Eddy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the End of the Street
 
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valeria -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 5/9 - 5/17

Avail. 5/9/20:

Charmed: Season 2

Grey's Anatomy: Season 16

Avail. 5/11/20:

Bordertown: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial By Media -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/12/20:

True: Terrific Tales -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

Avail. 5/13/20:

The Wrong Missy -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/14/20:

Riverdale: Season 4

Avail. 5/15/20:

Chichipatos -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

District 9

I Love You, Stupid -- NETFLIX FILM

Inhuman Resources -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

White Lines -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/16/20:

La reina de Indias y el conquistador -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

United 93

Avail. 5/17/20:

Soul Surfer

COMING 5/18 - 5/23

Avail. 5/18/20:

The Big Flower Fight -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/19/20:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sweet Magnolias -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trumbo

Avail. 5/20/20:

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/22/20:

Control Z -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

History 101 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS -- NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/23/20:

Dynasty: Season 3

COMING 5/25 - 5/31

Avail. 5/25/20:

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Avail. 5/26/20:

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 5/27/20:

I'm No Longer Here -- NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer

Avail. 5/28/20:

Dorohedoro -- NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/29/20:

Space Force -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/31/20:

High Strung Free Dance

COMING SOON:

Blood & Water -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mystic Pop-up Bar -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supergirl: Season 5

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

Before you can get your hands on those brand-new May titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Tiger-King-Netflix
(Photo: Netflix)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music-singing private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale!

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.

'OZARK' - Season 3

ozark-jason-bateman-netflix
(Photo: Daniel McFadden/Netflix)

Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season on March 27. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor.

Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now.

'THE PHARMACIST' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

the-pharmacist-netflix
(Photo: Netflix)

In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist - Dan Schneider - beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son's killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan's pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. 

Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story), The Pharmacist shows how one man channeled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation's devastating opioid epidemic.

The Pharmacist is streaming now on Netflix.

'LOVE IS BLIND' - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love-Is-Blind-Lacheys
(Photo: Netflix)
0comments

In Love is Blind, a three-week event, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. 

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.  Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.

Start the Conversation

of