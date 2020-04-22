Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2020

As millions of Americans continue to self-quarantine in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on May 1, with others making their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May, head over to see what's on the chopping block.

COMING 5/1 All Day and a Night -- NETFLIX FILM Almost Happy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Get In -- NETFLIX FILM Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Half Of It -- NETFLIX FILM Hollywood -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Into the Night -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mrs. Serial Killer -- NETFLIX FILM Reckoning: Season 1 -- Exclusively on Netflix Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story Den of Thieves For Colored Girls Fun with Dick & Jane I Am Divine Jarhead Jarhead 2: Field of Fire Jarhead 3: The Siege Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa Masha and the Bear: Season 4 Material Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1 Sinister Song of the Sea The Curious Case of Benjamin Button The Heartbreak Kid The Patriot Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine Underworld Underworld: Evolution Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Urban Cowboy What a Girl Wants Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

COMING 5/2 - 5/8 Avail. 5/2/20: Arctic Dogs Avail. 5/5/20: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 5/6/20: Workin' Moms: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/7/20: Scissor Seven: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 5/8/20: 18 regali -- NETFLIX FILM Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt -- NETFLIX FAMILY Dead to Me: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Eddy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Hollow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY House at the End of the Street



Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Valeria -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 5/9 - 5/17 Avail. 5/9/20: Charmed: Season 2 Grey's Anatomy: Season 16 Avail. 5/11/20: Bordertown: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Trial By Media -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/12/20: True: Terrific Tales -- NETFLIX FAMILY Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL Avail. 5/13/20: The Wrong Missy -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/14/20: Riverdale: Season 4 Avail. 5/15/20: Chichipatos -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL District 9 I Love You, Stupid -- NETFLIX FILM Inhuman Resources -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Magic for Humans: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY White Lines -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/16/20: La reina de Indias y el conquistador -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Public Enemies United 93 Avail. 5/17/20: Soul Surfer

COMING 5/18 - 5/23 Avail. 5/18/20: The Big Flower Fight -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/19/20: Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Sweet Magnolias -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Trumbo Avail. 5/20/20: Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Flash: Season 6 Rebelión de los Godinez -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/22/20: Control Z -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL History 101 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Just Go With It THE LOVEBIRDS -- NETFLIX FILM Selling Sunset: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 5/23/20: Dynasty: Season 3

COMING 5/25 - 5/31 Avail. 5/25/20: Ne Zha Norm of the North: Family Vacation Uncut Gems Avail. 5/26/20: Hannah Gadsby: Douglas -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 5/27/20: I'm No Longer Here -- NETFLIX FILM The Lincoln Lawyer Avail. 5/28/20: Dorohedoro -- NETFLIX ANIME La corazonada -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/29/20: Space Force -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/31/20: High Strung Free Dance COMING SOON: Blood & Water -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Mystic Pop-up Bar -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Supergirl: Season 5

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Before you can get your hands on those brand-new May titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: If you haven't binged Tiger King yet, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music-singing private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale! Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.

'OZARK' - Season 3 (Photo: Daniel McFadden/Netflix) Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season on March 27. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Season 3 of Ozark is available to stream now.

'THE PHARMACIST' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Photo: Netflix) In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist - Dan Schneider - beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son's killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan's pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story), The Pharmacist shows how one man channeled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation's devastating opioid epidemic. The Pharmacist is streaming now on Netflix.