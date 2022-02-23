February is coming to an end, and HBO Max is getting ready to welcome March in a big way! Next month, the streaming service will be treating subscribers to a fresh slate of “slam-dunk content,” award-winning films, and critically acclaimed titles, those titles composed of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries.
The streamer unveiled its March 2022 content lineup in late February. The long list of titles include a string of HBO Max originals, such as Julia, a new title about Julia Child and the inspiring story behind the The French Chef, as well as sports journalist Bomani Jones’ new weekly late-night series Game Theory with Bomani Jones. With the 94th Academy Awards just around the corner, the March lineup also boasts five Oscar nominees for Best Picture – Dune, King Richard, Drive My Car, West Side Story, and Nightmare Alley. Meanwhile, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain, will also be available for streaming next month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in March 2022.
March 1
March 1:
The Aviator, 2004
Adaptation, 2002
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood, 1991
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner, 1982
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home, 1996
Gigi, 1958
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli, 2020
One Tree Hill, 2003
Resident Evil, 1996
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend, 1998
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
March 2 – March 4
March 2:
Blade I, 2002
Drive My Car, 2021
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3:
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 4:
El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)
March 6 – March 8
March 6:
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
March 7:
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8:
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8
March 10 – March 14
March 10:
Dune, 2021 (HBO) (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12:
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
March 13:
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March 14:
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
March 15 – March 18
March 15:
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17:
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18:
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki, 2018
March 20 – March 24
March 20:
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
March 23:
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999
March 24:
King Richard, 2021 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25 – March 31
March 25:
Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31:
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot, 2022 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)
TBA:
Swimsuit, 1989
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B