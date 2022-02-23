February is coming to an end, and HBO Max is getting ready to welcome March in a big way! Next month, the streaming service will be treating subscribers to a fresh slate of “slam-dunk content,” award-winning films, and critically acclaimed titles, those titles composed of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries.

The streamer unveiled its March 2022 content lineup in late February. The long list of titles include a string of HBO Max originals, such as Julia, a new title about Julia Child and the inspiring story behind the The French Chef, as well as sports journalist Bomani Jones’ new weekly late-night series Game Theory with Bomani Jones. With the 94th Academy Awards just around the corner, the March lineup also boasts five Oscar nominees for Best Picture – Dune, King Richard, Drive My Car, West Side Story, and Nightmare Alley. Meanwhile, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain, will also be available for streaming next month.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in March 2022.

March 1

March 1:

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

March 2 – March 4

March 2:

Blade I, 2002

Drive My Car, 2021

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3:

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 4:

El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

March 6 – March 8

March 6:

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

March 7:

Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere



March 8:

Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8

March 10 – March 14

March 10:

Dune, 2021 (HBO) (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 12:

Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

March 13:

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March 14:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

March 15 – March 18

March 15:

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17:

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 18:

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki, 2018

March 20 – March 24

March 20:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)



March 23:

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999



March 24:

King Richard, 2021 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25 – March 31

March 25:

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31:

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022 (available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices)

TBA:

Swimsuit, 1989

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B