Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2022

March is almost here, and Paramount+ is getting ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary in a big way! After stocking a massive list of titles throughout February, the streamer, which will turn 1-year-old on Friday, March 4, has unveiled its full March 2022 content list, promising plenty of birthday festivities that are sure to bring plenty of surprises to subscribers.
Next month, the Paramount+ library will welcome several new titles. Joining the streamer’s existing lineup of original kids series, which already includes the likes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and Rugrats, will be The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, Paramount+’s live-action original based on the beloved animated series. Paramount+ will also be stocking plenty of the premiere of back-to-back epic sci-fi series, with Star Trek: Picard set to return for Season 2 and March also seeing the premiere of HALO. The new series, a Paramount+ original is based on the iconic XBOX franchise of the same name. Paramount+ will also give sports lovers plenty to cheer about with a month-long roster of sports-centered events.
Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month.
Paramount+ Originals
March 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere
March 24
HALO premiere
March 31
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premiere
Library Shows
March 9
Aerieal Greece
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Corporate (Season 3)
Ex on the Beach (Season 4)
Girl Code (Seasons 3, 4)
Inside the Tower of London
Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)
Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)
Survivor (Season 42)
March 16
Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)
Bar Rescue (Season 7)
Beyond the Edge (Season 1)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)
March 23
Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)
March 30
Age of Humans
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
Inside the Food Factory
Mighty Trains (Season 4)
Over Australia (Season 1)
Secrets (Season 7)
Tomb Hunters (Season 1)
March 31
How We Roll (Season 1)
Library Movies – March 1
2 Days In The Valley
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Blue Velvet
Dance Flick
Deuces Wild
Devil In A Blue Dress
Downhill Racer
Edward Scissorhands
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Garden State
Ghoulies
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heaven Can Wait
Kingpin
Kiss The Girls
Look Who’s Talking
Peggy Sue Got Married
Platoon Leader
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Scary Movie 3
Selma
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Single White Female
The Fighter
The Firm
The Gift
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Waltz
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
The Omen
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
The Woman in Black
Vertical Limit
Library Movies – March 10 – 29
March 10
American Refugee
March 23
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
March 29
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
Sports – March 1 – March 13
March 1
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 1 matches
March 2
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 1 match
March 5
NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ LSU
NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Florida
NCAA Basketball – Oregon @ Washington State
March 6
NCAA Basketball – Houston @ Memphis
NCAA Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship
NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Michigan State
March 8
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
March 9
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
March 10
UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches
UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches
March 12
NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals
NCAA Basketball – Mountain West Championship
March 13
NCAA Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship
NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Championship
NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show
Sports – March 15 – March 30
March 15
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
March 16
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
March 17
UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches
March 18
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
March 24
AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Mexico
Combate Global MMA action
March 26
Professional Bull Riding (PBR
NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship
March 27
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Professional Bull Riding (PBR)
March 29
AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
March 30
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Costa Rica
Throughout March
NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship
Italy’s Serie A competition
NWSL Challenge Cup (begins March 18)
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Argentina Copa de la Liga competition