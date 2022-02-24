Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2022

March is almost here, and Paramount+ is getting ready to celebrate its one-year anniversary in a big way! After stocking a massive list of titles throughout February, the streamer, which will turn 1-year-old on Friday, March 4, has unveiled its full March 2022 content list, promising plenty of birthday festivities that are sure to bring plenty of surprises to subscribers.

Next month, the Paramount+ library will welcome several new titles. Joining the streamer’s existing lineup of original kids series, which already includes the likes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and Rugrats, will be The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, Paramount+’s live-action original based on the beloved animated series. Paramount+ will also be stocking plenty of the premiere of back-to-back epic sci-fi series, with Star Trek: Picard set to return for Season 2 and March also seeing the premiere of HALO. The new series, a Paramount+ original is based on the iconic XBOX franchise of the same name. Paramount+ will also give sports lovers plenty to cheer about with a month-long roster of sports-centered events.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in March 2022.

Paramount+ Originals

March 3

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premiere

March 24

HALO premiere

March 31

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premiere

Library Shows

March 9

Aerieal Greece

America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn

Corporate (Season 3)

Ex on the Beach (Season 4)

Girl Code (Seasons 3, 4)

Inside the Tower of London

Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)

Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)

Survivor (Season 42)

March 16

Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)

Bar Rescue (Season 7)

Beyond the Edge (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)

March 23

Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)

March 30

Age of Humans

Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs

Inside the Food Factory

Mighty Trains (Season 4)

Over Australia (Season 1)

Secrets (Season 7)

Tomb Hunters (Season 1)

March 31

How We Roll (Season 1)

Library Movies – March 1

2 Days In The Valley

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Blue Velvet

Dance Flick

Deuces Wild

Devil In A Blue Dress

Downhill Racer

Edward Scissorhands

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Garden State

Ghoulies

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Heaven Can Wait

Kingpin

Kiss The Girls

Look Who’s Talking

Peggy Sue Got Married

Platoon Leader

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Scary Movie 3

Selma

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Single White Female

The Fighter

The Firm

The Gift

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Last Waltz

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

The Omen

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

The Woman in Black

Vertical Limit

Library Movies – March 10 – 29

March 10

American Refugee

March 23

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

March 29

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

Sports – March 1 – March 13

March 1

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 1 matches

March 2

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 1 match

March 5

NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ LSU

NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Florida

NCAA Basketball – Oregon @ Washington State

March 6

NCAA Basketball – Houston @ Memphis

NCAA Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship

NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Michigan State

March 8

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

March 9

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

March 10

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches

UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 1 matches

March 12

NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals

NCAA Basketball – Mountain West Championship

March 13

NCAA Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship

NCAA Basketball – Big Ten Championship

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

Sports – March 15 – March 30

March 15

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

March 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

March 17

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 – Leg 2 matches

March 18

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

March 24

AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Mexico

Combate Global MMA action

March 26

Professional Bull Riding (PBR

NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship

March 27

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Professional Bull Riding (PBR)

March 29

AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

March 30

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs. Costa Rica

Throughout March

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

Italy’s Serie A competition

NWSL Challenge Cup (begins March 18)

Scottish Professional Football League competition

Argentina Copa de la Liga competition