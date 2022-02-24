Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2022

February is now more than halfway over, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Disney+ streaming library next month! As the streamer adds the final titles from its February 2022 content list, Disney+ has unveiled its full March 2022 streaming lineup, a list that will expand the streaming library with dozens of new additions!

March at Disney+ will be marked by several exciting premieres of new original series, including the debuts of Cheaper By the Dozen, More Than Robots, and Moon Knight. Meanwhile, several other Disney+ originals, like The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, will continue their season runs. Disney+ subscribers will also be treated to the exclusive world premiere of Turning Red, Pixar Animation Studios’ latest film. The new titles will join an existing catalog of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month.

March 2

New Library Titles

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

Disney+ Originals

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

“An overzealous Oscar bets big that his AAU basketball team can beat Wizard Kelly’s. He forces Penny onto his team but her heart isn’t in it because she’d rather spend time with her crush.”

March 4

New Library Titles

Russia’s White Tiger

March 9

Disney+ Originals

Weekend Family – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

“Weekend Family (Disney+) chronicles the life of a new stepfamily that meets up every weekend. But when the father gets into a relationship with a new partner, the weekends take on a whole different turn. A jubilant comedy over 8 episodes, “Weekend Family” is produced by Elephant International’s Sandra Ouaiss, Dorothée Woillez and Nathalie Madjar. Baptiste Filleul is the series’ creator. Pierre-François Martin-Laval and Sophie Reine are co-directing. Géraldine de Margerie and Nour Ben Salem are the head writers.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”

“When Penny discovers who Maya and KG’s parents are, she becomes the lone voice of tolerance in her community, butting heads with her father Oscar’s prejudices.”

March 11

Disney+ Originals

Turning Red – Premiere

“Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter-an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins Turning Red launches exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, 2022.”

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere

“Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red is a feature documentary about the all-women team at the helm of Pixar’s original feature, Turning Red. With behind-the-scenes access to Director Domee Shi and her core leadership crew, this story shines a light on the powerful professional and personal journeys that brought this incredibly comical, utterly relatable, and deeply heartfelt story to the screen.”

March 16

New Library Titles

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”

“Oscar opens a slap-dash theme park that, despite it’s poorly designed and extremely dangerous rides, becomes an overnight success. Penny struggles with her changing singing voice.”

March 18

New Library Titles

Step

Disney+ Originals

Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere

“An all-new movie premiering on Disney+, Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.”

More Than Robots – Premiere

“More Than Robots, an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+ and made in partnership with FIRST®, follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.”

March 23

New Library Titles

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Parallels – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

“Parallels follows four teenage friends, on the French-Swiss border, whose lives are turned upside down when a mysterious event scatters the group across time and into separate universes. With two friends in the present day, and the other two in a completely separate timeline, they race to find each other, hoping to unravel the mystery of the event and return home before forever alerting their futures.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”

“After her parents forget to pick her up, Penny starts a rideshare company aimed at kids whose parents are too busy to drive them.”

March 25

Disney+ Originals

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere

“Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album SOUR, to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.” Directed by Stacey Lee, OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u is produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.”

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

“Mickey Mouse and his friends explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.”

March 31

New Library Titles

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Moon Knight – Episode 1 – Premiere

“When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

“Frustrated by Oscar’s overbearing parenting, Penny wishes to be grown up. Al Roker grants her wish, turning Penny and her friends into college coeds.”