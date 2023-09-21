Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2023
Fall arrives to Hulu in October with 'Goosebumps,' a four-episode 'American Horror Stories' event and more.
The official start of fall is almost here, and while temperatures may be dropping, the title count in Hulu's streaming library is only growing. With September nearly in the mirror view mirror, the streamer is prepping tis content catalogue for a long list of new TV series, films, and Hulu originals set to arrive in October 2023.
With spooky season now in full swing, Hulu's content catalogue is peppered with spooky additions, including what will arguably be one of the biggest streaming additions of the month: Disney+'s Goosebumps. A new adaptation of R.L. Stine's works, the series will debut its first five episodes on Friday, Oct. 13 as a shared title with Disney+. But Goosebumpbs is far from the only thing that will go bump in the night. Hulu's October arrivals also include FX's American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event, as well as several Hulu originals, such as The Mill. The Huluween lineup also features a number horror titles from the past year, including The Boogeyman, Cobweb, and Slotherhouse.
For those not looking for scares, the October list offers plenty of other streaming options. Next month, the streaming library will be stocked with new season premieres of Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons season premieres. Meanwhile, the complete second season of Shoresy will drop on the platform. Hulu will also host livestreams of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. On Oct. 12, Hulu's subscription price is set to rise, with Hulu's ad-free tier jumping 20%, from $14.99 to $17.99 per month. The monthly prices of both of Hulu's Hulu + Live TV packages will also increase by $7 per month, with the ad-supported plan rising to $76.99 and the ad-free plan jumping to $89.99. Hulu's with ads subscription will remain $7.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in Hulu 2023.
Oct. 1 - Oct. 5
Oct. 1
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King's Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over
50 First Dates
Abduction
An American Citizen
Beyond JFK
Bogus
Ceremony
Daybreakers
Dark Shadows
Dazed and Confused
Devil's Due
Die Hard 2
Don't Say A Word
The Double
Driven
Easy A
The Empty Man
Exorcism Of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Extra Man
Fat Albert
Fighting
FoodInc.
Flight Of The Phoenix
Funny People
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla (1998)
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy
Hanna
Hollywood Homicide
The Hunter
Interview With the Vampire
It (Stephen King's)
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun Returns
Little Miss Sunshine
Mona Lisa Smile
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
The New Age
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Nobody Walks
Oblivion
The Omen (2006)
Ondine
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
Perfect Stranger
Phone Booth
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands
Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death
Pusher I
Q & A
Rudy
The Sacrament
Shaun Of The Dead
Sleepless in Seattle
Stoker
Sunchaser
Stripper
Synchronicity
That Night
Todo Cambia
Tower Heist
Turtle Beach
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?
Underwater
Pain & Gain
Star Trek (2009)
Tropic Thunder
It Chapter Two
Doctor Sleep
Oct. 2
Appendage: Film Premiere
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
Bob's Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America's Book of Secrets
America's Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
American Haunting: Complete Season 1
American Ripper
Amish Witches
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
Casanova Killers: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Season 7
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
Dead Again: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
Flip This House: Complete Season 3
The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
Oct. 5
The Boogeyman
Oct. 6 - Oct. 10
Oct. 6
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
Bobi Wine: The People's President: Special Premiere
The Tank
Zombie Town
Oct. 7
A Lot of Nothing
Oct. 8
Standing Up Falling Down
Swift
Oct. 9
The Mill: Film Premiere
Oct. 10
Finnick
Oct. 11 - Oct. 15
Oct. 11
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere
Oct. 12
Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
Food Tech: Complete Season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 20
Daliland
Oct. 13
Goosebumps: Series Premiere
Nocebo
Oct. 14
Empire of Light
Oct. 15
One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
Centurion
Filth
Hobo With A Shotgun
I'm Still Here
Ragnarok
Slotherhouse
Venus And Serena
Viva
Oct. 16 - Oct. 20
Oct. 16
Capricorn One
Perfect Strangers
Oct. 17
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Oct. 18
Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1
Oct. 19
The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
Oct. 20
Cobweb
Oct. 21 - Oct. 31
Oct. 21
Life Upside Down
Totally Under Control
Oct. 25
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1
Oct. 26
FX's American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
The President's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
Master Gardener
Oct. 27
Shoresy: Complete Season 2
Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
Begin Again
Susie Searches
Oct. 31
Jiro Dreams of Sushi