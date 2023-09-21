Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2023

The official start of fall is almost here, and while temperatures may be dropping, the title count in Hulu's streaming library is only growing. With September nearly in the mirror view mirror, the streamer is prepping tis content catalogue for a long list of new TV series, films, and Hulu originals set to arrive in October 2023.

With spooky season now in full swing, Hulu's content catalogue is peppered with spooky additions, including what will arguably be one of the biggest streaming additions of the month: Disney+'s Goosebumps. A new adaptation of R.L. Stine's works, the series will debut its first five episodes on Friday, Oct. 13 as a shared title with Disney+. But Goosebumpbs is far from the only thing that will go bump in the night. Hulu's October arrivals also include FX's American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event, as well as several Hulu originals, such as The Mill. The Huluween lineup also features a number horror titles from the past year, including The Boogeyman, Cobweb, and Slotherhouse.

For those not looking for scares, the October list offers plenty of other streaming options. Next month, the streaming library will be stocked with new season premieres of Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons season premieres. Meanwhile, the complete second season of Shoresy will drop on the platform. Hulu will also host livestreams of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. On Oct. 12, Hulu's subscription price is set to rise, with Hulu's ad-free tier jumping 20%, from $14.99 to $17.99 per month. The monthly prices of both of Hulu's Hulu + Live TV packages will also increase by $7 per month, with the ad-supported plan rising to $76.99 and the ad-free plan jumping to $89.99. Hulu's with ads subscription will remain $7.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in Hulu 2023.