Hulu Deal: How to Get 30 Percent off Hulu + Live TV Subscription

TV watchers thinking of finally cutting cord may be tempted to finally pull the plug thanks to a new Hulu deal. For a limited time only, Hulu has slashed the price of its live TV streaming service, giving potential subscribers the chance to sign up for Hulu + Live TV for just $49.99.

Form now through Oct. 11, new and returning customers can subscribe to Hulu's live TV streaming service at the discounted rate. Typically, Hulu + Live TV runs $69.99 per month, meaning the discounted price offers a 29% discount. The offer is available from Sept. 8 through Oct. 11 to new and returning subscribers only, who will score the discounted rate for a three-month period. You can sign up for Hulu + Live TV by clicking here. There is no promo code required to score the subscription discount.

The Hulu + Live TV bundle gives subscribers access to more than 90 live TV channels and also includes full access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, a streamer that boasts originals like Only Murders In the Building, which is currently airing its third season, and Reservation Dogs, among many others. Subscribers also get unlimited DVR storage to record live TV and watch it back on demand.

The current deal will expire just a day before Hulu implements a new price increase. On Oct. 12, the cost of a Hulu + Live TV subscription will increase by $7 per month, with the ad-supported plan rising to $76.99 and the ad-free plan jumping to $89.99. Meanwhile, Hulu's ad-free tier will jump 20%, from $14.99 to $17.99 per month. The price hike will also affect Disney+, where the cost of the Disney+ Premium (the ad-free plan) will rise 27%, jumping from $10.99 to $13.99 per month. The annual plan will rise to $139.99 per year. Meanwhile, ESPN+ pricing will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. The standalone Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads subscription tiers will remain at $7.99 per month, and the bundle of the two still cost $9.99 per month.

The deal also comes amid a major carriage dispute between Disney and Charter Communications, which resulted in Disney linear networks, including ESPN and ABC, going dark on Charter's Spectrum cable systems Aug. 31. Approximately 15 million Spectrum TV customers are currently without access to 18 Disney networks as well as eight ABC stations, and there is currently no timetable for a resolution.