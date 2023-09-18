Huluween 2023: Hulu Reveals Full Lineup of Halloween Series and Films

Hulu subscribers are in for a scare! With spooky season now in full swing, the streamer is counting down to Halloween with its Huluween streaming celebration, now returning for its sixth year and offering a weeks-long lineup of spooky content perfect horror lovers of every age. Making Hulu a go-to destination for Halloween content, this year's Huluween event kicked off on Sept. 15 with the premiere of Marvel's Werewolf by Night. The celebrations will continue throughout the rest of the month and into October with additions like the new animated series Fright Krewe and the premiere of The Boogeyman, a Stephen King adaptation, to frightful films like Appendage and The Mill. Huluween will also see some of R.L. Stine's monsters come to life on the small screen with the Friday, Oct. 13 premiere of Goosebumps, a new TV series based on Stine's book series. The Huluween lineup also includes the real-life horror story Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House, new episodes of American Horror Stories, and Stephen King's Rose Red. Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see Hulu's complete Huluween lineup.

Streaming Now The Other Black Girl (Hulu Original)

Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company. Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night (2022)

In anticipation of the "In Color" debut on Disney+, the Original "Werewolf by Night" film will premiere on Hulu. On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic-a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. prevnext

Sept. 21 FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Part One

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. The series features an all-star cast including Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. American Horror Story: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX's history, has aired 11 installments and been renewed through a 13th installment. Part one of the 12th installment will feature the first episode at premiere and a new episode in each of the following four weeks, beginning Wednesday September 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu. prevnext

Sept. 22 No One Will Save You (2023)

Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) is a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up-until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past. prevnext

Oct. 1 Ash vs Evil Dead Complete Seasons 1-3 (Starz)

Ash vs Evil Dead follows Ash, the stock boy, aging lothario and chainsaw-handed monster hunter who has spent the last 30 years avoiding responsibility, maturity and the terrors of the Evil Dead. When a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind, Ash is finally forced to face his demons -personal and literal. Destiny, it turns out, has no plans to release the unlikely hero from its "Evil" grip. Crazy Fun Park (Limited Series) (Australian Children's Television Foundation/Werner Film Productions)

Crazy Fun Park tells the story of two best friends, Chester and Mapplethorpe, so close that even death can't keep them apart. After Mapplethorpe is killed at an abandoned theme park, Chester discovers that his friend's soul has stuck around, along with the ghosts of other teenagers who have died at the fun park since 1979. Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Film Collection

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the debut of the cult-classic film Leprechaun. To celebrate the holiday horror milestone, Hulu is lucky enough to be streaming all eight of the renowned feature films including Leprechaun (1993), Leprechaun 2 (1994), Leprechaun 3 (1995), Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997), Leprechaun in the Hood (2000), Leprechaun: Back 2 the Hood (2003), Leprechaun: Origins (2014), and Leprechaun Returns (2018). Stephen King's Rose Red Complete Miniseries (ABC)

Professor Joyce Reardon (Nancy Travis) and her boyfriend, Steve Rimbauer (Matt Keeslar) lead a group of psychics in an attempt to prove the existence of paranormal phenomena in a house owned by Rimbauer's family, known as Rose Red, before it is to be sold to developers. Annie Wheaton (Kimberly Brown), an autistic teen who has telekinetic abilities, is accompanied by her sister, Rachel (Melanie Lynskey), and the group is rounded out by Emery Waterman (Matt Ross), Nick Hardaway (Julian Sands), Victor Kandinsky (Kevin Tighe), Pam Asbury (Emily Deschanel), and Cathy Kramer (Judith Ivey). Hoping to explain some of the mysterious deaths and disappearances on the property, the psychics stay in the mansion, but unleash a terrifying force that threatens to destroy them all. prevnext

Oct. 2 Fright Krewe Season 1 (Hulu Original)

An ancient prophecy and a Voodoo Queen put misfit teens in charge of saving New Orleans from the biggest demonic threat it's faced in almost two centuries. But, honestly? Saving the world might be easier than becoming friends. Appendage (2023) (Hulu Original)

Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. As Hannah's health declines, The Appendage begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents' lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery-there are others out there like her. Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats - Disney+ and Hulu

In this new Halloween stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he's ever seen and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner, Witch Hazel, casts a spell that turns them into their costumes. The special features new original music from Emmy Award-nominated songwriter Beau Black ("The Lion Guard"). The special premieres Sunday, October 1, on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney XD at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT prevnext

Oct. 5 The Boogeyman (2023)

From the mind of best-selling author Stephen King comes "The Boogeyman." High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. prevnext

Oct. 6 Undead Unluck Season 1 (Hulu Original)

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live-and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for. prevnext

Oct. 9 The Mill (2023) (Hulu Original)

A successful businessman (Lil Rel Howery) wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child. prevnext

Oct. 12 Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House (2023) (Hulu Original)

What would it be like to be trapped in a real-life horror movie? "Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House" (produced by Lion Television US, executive produced by Allison Corn, Stan Hsue, and Andrew Renzi, who also directed) follows the story of Russ McKamey, the Navy Veteran turned master of horror, who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They find themselves pulled into the no-holds-barred world of McKamey Manor – a haunt that doesn't end until Russ says so. By cultivating an online persona and a cult-like following, Russ was allowed to display his basest instincts and rewarded with online fame and notoriety. Driven by his personal fixations, he turned his backyard haunt into a bona fide torture chamber: videotaping "contestants," particularly vulnerable young women, as he sees how far he can push them – both inside and outside of the haunt. Merging documentary storytelling with the visual and cinematic language of a horror film, "Monster Inside" follows three participants as they dive deep into Russ's world and then find the will to fight back. prevnext

Oct. 13 Goosebumps – Disney+ and Hulu

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past. Goosebumps stars Justin Long ("Barbarian") and Rachael Harris ("Lucifer"), alongside newcomers Zack Morris ("EastEnders"), Isa Briones ("Star Trek: Picard"), Miles McKenna ("Guilty Party"), Ana Yi Puig ("Gossip Girl") and Will Price ("The Equalizer"). The first five episodes will debut Friday, October 13 on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly on both platforms. prevnext

Oct. 15 Slotherhouse (2023)

Emily Young, a technology-obsessed sorority senior trapped in the world of popularity, discovers the influence she can gain from having a cute pet, after meeting an exotic pet distributor. Emily's deep desire to become sorority house President leads to her adopting a poached pet sloth in order to use it to help her get elected new House President. But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters are slow to realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot, Alpha. It isn't until the girls lock themselves into the house to celebrate the presidential election night that the truth is discovered about their sluggish pet – that this lackluster furball is actually nature's perfect predator... fueled by revenge, protected by adorableness, and armed with three razor-like claws. Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives? Or is this death-sloth too quick for them? prevnext

Oct. 18 Living for the Dead Season 1 (Hulu Original)

From the creators of "Queer Eye," five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world's most infamous haunted locations, they'll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they'll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead. This is "Living For The Dead," Ghost Hunties! prevnext

Oct. 20 Cobweb (2023)

Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall – a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter's fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that? prevnext

Oct. 26 FX's American Horror Stories Four-Episode Huluween Event

American Horror Stories, a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning anthology series American Horror Story, is an anthology series featuring a different horror story each episode. prevnext