Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2024

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Hulu. As the streamer checks a few final titles off the June content list, it has unveiled the complete list of TV shows and movies set to be available to stream in July 2024.

July 1 will bring subscribers hit movies like Alien movies, Cry Macho, Get Out, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and more, in addition to Sharkfest 2024, National Geographic's annual shark-themed content lineup. Following its premiere on ABC, Season 21 of The Bachelorette will stream on Hulu beginning July 9, with other titles like The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes, Red Swan, After The First 48, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and more also streaming. Meanwhile, the animated sitcom Futurama returns for its 12th season on July 29.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in July 2024.