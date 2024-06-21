Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2024
Hulu has plenty of new movies and TV shows on the way in July.
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Hulu. As the streamer checks a few final titles off the June content list, it has unveiled the complete list of TV shows and movies set to be available to stream in July 2024.
July 1 will bring subscribers hit movies like Alien movies, Cry Macho, Get Out, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and more, in addition to Sharkfest 2024, National Geographic's annual shark-themed content lineup. Following its premiere on ABC, Season 21 of The Bachelorette will stream on Hulu beginning July 9, with other titles like The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes, Red Swan, After The First 48, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and more also streaming. Meanwhile, the animated sitcom Futurama returns for its 12th season on July 29.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in July 2024.
July 1
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
Blippi Anniversary Compilations
Blippi NASA Episodes
Blippi Wonderful World Tour
Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
2012 (2009)
Alien: Covenant (2017)
Aliens (1986)
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Aniara (2018)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
The Big Wedding (2013)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Cry Macho (2021)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Funny People (2009)
Garden State (2004)
Get Out (2017)
The Guilty (2018)
Hail Satan? (2019)
Just Go With It (2011)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
Margaret. (2011)
The Monuments Men (2014)
Mortal Engines (2018)
The Namesake (2007)
Predators (2010)
The Predator (2018)
Rough Night (2017)
The Salt Of The Earth (2015)
Sex Tape (2014)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
Source Code (2011)
Step Brothers (2008)
Super Troopers (2002)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Tangerine (2015)
Tragedy Girls (2017)
Wrath Of The Titans (2012)
July 2 - July 5
July 2
The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes (2022)
July 3
Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere
After The First 48: Season 8B
Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Kennedy: Complete Season 1
Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
July 4
Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere
July 5
20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere
Cellphone (2024)
The Monk and the Gun (2023)
Muzzle
July 6 - July 10
July 7
Ip Man: Kung Fu Master (2019)
July 8
13 Assassins (2010)
Jesus Camp (2006)
The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
July 9
The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
July 10
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere
Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere
Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere
July 11 - July 15
July 11
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries
Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere
The Animal Kingdom (2023)
Tyrel (2018)
July 12
Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 2
Fast Charlie (2023)
Fern Brady: Power & Chaos (2021)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1) (2023)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 2) (2023)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 3) (2023)
Mark Normand: Out To Lunch (2020)
Scrambled
July 15
Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2
Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
July 16 - July 20
July 17
Unprisoned: Complete Season 2
July 18
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2
Girl in the Video
I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
The Quake (2018)
July 19
Epcot Becoming: Inside the Transformation: Special Premiere
Lucky 13: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere
The American (2023)
Bring Him to Me
Cult Killer (2024)
July 21 - Jule 25
July 23
Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1
Femme (2023)
July 25
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
Lousy Carter (2023)
July 26 - July 31
July 26
Playground: Complete Season 1
Ben Roy: Hyena (2023)
Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife (2022)
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (2021)
Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts (2023)
The Origin of Evil
Sleeping Dogs (2024)
Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker (2020)
July 29
Futurama: Season 12 Premiere
July 30
Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries
