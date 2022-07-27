Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2022

August is only days away, and as the final days of July tick away, Hulu is giving subscribers plenty to get excited about. In preparation of the start of a new month, the Disney-owned streamer has already unveiled its complete list of everything coming to the service in August 2022, and it includes a mix of new and returning TV series and movies.

Hulu is looking to kick off the month on a strong note. Not only will the beginning of august see the hit FX series Reservation Dogs returning for its sophomore run, but also the premiere of Prey. The 20th Century Studios thriller is a prequel to the Predator franchise and takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Elsewhere in the month, the limited series Mike, about boxing legend Mike Tyson, will premiere. Hulu will then end the month with The Patient, the highly-anticipated thriller that stars Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in August 2022.