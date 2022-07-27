Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2022
August is only days away, and as the final days of July tick away, Hulu is giving subscribers plenty to get excited about. In preparation of the start of a new month, the Disney-owned streamer has already unveiled its complete list of everything coming to the service in August 2022, and it includes a mix of new and returning TV series and movies.
Hulu is looking to kick off the month on a strong note. Not only will the beginning of august see the hit FX series Reservation Dogs returning for its sophomore run, but also the premiere of Prey. The 20th Century Studios thriller is a prequel to the Predator franchise and takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Elsewhere in the month, the limited series Mike, about boxing legend Mike Tyson, will premiere. Hulu will then end the month with The Patient, the highly-anticipated thriller that stars Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in August 2022.
Aug. 1
Aug. 1
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (Dubbed)
Cinderella And Four Knights: Season 1 (Subbed)
Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (Subbed)
21 (2008)
Akeelah And The Bee (2006)
American Assassin (2017)
Aqui Entre Nos (2012)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Swan (2010)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)
Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)
Bugsy (1991)
Cast Away (2000)
The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)
Dan In Real Life (2007)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Detroit (2017)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Gandhi (1982)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II (1989)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Gulliver's Travels (2010)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
I Feel Pretty (2018)
In Time (2011)
Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)
Just Go With It (2011)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
The Leisure Seeker (2018)
Man On Fire (2004)
Men Of Honor (2000)
Miles Ahead (2016)
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Nurse 3-d (2014)
The Object Of My Affection (1998)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shame (2011)
Simply Irresistible (1999)
The Sixth Man (1997)
So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
Source Code (2011)
Spider-man (2002)
Spider-man 2 (2004)
Spider-man 3 (2007)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
Surf's Up (2007)
Swimfan (2002)
Synecdoche, New York (2008)
Tower Heist (2011)
Vantage Point (2008)
Wanderlust (2012)
War Horse (2011)
The Wedding Singer (1998)
What A Girl Wants (2003)
X-men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
You've Got Mail (1998)
Aug. 3 - Aug. 5
Aug. 3
FX's Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere
Aug. 4
CMA Fest
Aug. 5
Prey (2022)
Aug. 10 - Aug. 15
Aug. 10
Password: Series Premiere
Aug. 11
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season
Aug. 12
This Fool: Complete Season 1
Aug. 13
FX's Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1
Aug. 15
Legacy: The True Story Of The L.a. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere
Love Revolution: Season 1 (Subbed)
The China Hustle (2017)
The Hate U Give (2018)
Journey To The West (2013)
Monsters (2010)
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut (2013)
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut (2013)
Red Cliff (2008)
Stage Mother (2020)
What Just Happened (2008)
Whose Streets? (2017)
Aug. 16 - Aug. 18
Aug. 16
Hotties: Complete Season 1
Aug. 17
On The Count Of Three (2022)
Aug. 18
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3
International Falls (2020)
Aug. 23 - Aug. 25
Aug. 23
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B
Aug. 24
Blippi: Complete Season 4
Hostile Territory (2022)
Aug. 25
Mike: Season 1 Premiere
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere
Aug. 26 - Aug. 31
Aug. 26
Doc Mcstuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)
Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere
Aug. 30
FX's The Patient: Limited Series Premiere
Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere
Aug. 31
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4