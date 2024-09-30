Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 30)

October is officially here, and Netflix is welcoming the new month in a big way! This week, the streamer is stocking more than 50 TV series, movies, and Netflix originals in its streaming library.

While Netflix has plenty of exciting originals hitting the library, including Love Is Blind Season 7 and the third and final season of Heartstopper, this week will be all about the new licensed content headed to the streamer. The start of October is bringing with it fan-favorite movies like 8 Mile, Cinderella Man, and The Karate Kid, as well as some new additions to the 2024 Netflix & Chills lineup, such as Halloween (2018), Psycho, The Birds, and It: Chapter Two. This week's biggest addition, however, is undoubtedly The Amazing Digital Circus. Following its breakout premiere last year, the Gooseworx-created and Glitch Productions-produced animated series is headed to Netflix, with all current episodes, including Episode 3, now streaming on both Netflix and YouTube.

The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan.