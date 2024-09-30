Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 30)
'The Amazing Digital Circus' joins Netflix's streaming lineup this week alongside originals like 'Heartstopper' Season 3 and 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 5.
October is officially here, and Netflix is welcoming the new month in a big way! This week, the streamer is stocking more than 50 TV series, movies, and Netflix originals in its streaming library.
While Netflix has plenty of exciting originals hitting the library, including Love Is Blind Season 7 and the third and final season of Heartstopper, this week will be all about the new licensed content headed to the streamer. The start of October is bringing with it fan-favorite movies like 8 Mile, Cinderella Man, and The Karate Kid, as well as some new additions to the 2024 Netflix & Chills lineup, such as Halloween (2018), Psycho, The Birds, and It: Chapter Two. This week's biggest addition, however, is undoubtedly The Amazing Digital Circus. Following its breakout premiere last year, the Gooseworx-created and Glitch Productions-produced animated series is headed to Netflix, with all current episodes, including Episode 3, now streaming on both Netflix and YouTube.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1
Type: Netflix Comedy Special
Synopsis: "Comedian Tim Dillon chats with everyday Americans about cryptocurrency, OnlyFans and other outrageous issues they face in this comedy unscripted special."
'Love Is Blind': Season 7
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments."
'Unsolved Mysteries': Volume 5
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "The iconic and gripping series returns featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things."
'Heartstopper': Season 3
Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 3
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."
'The Platform 2'
Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 4
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?"
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 10/1
Making It in Marbella -- NETFLIX SERIES
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
As Above, So Below
The Birds
Boyz n the Hood
Bridesmaids
Brüno
Cinderella Man
Couples Retreat
Elysium
Escape Plan
Get Him to the Greek
The Girl Next Door
Halloween (2018)
It Chapter Two
Jarhead
Judy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 3
Legion
Marnie
Psycho
Psycho II
Red Dragon
Robin Hood (2010)
Robin Hood (2018)
Salt
Scarface
The Sentinel
Till Death
Two Weeks Notice
Unfriended
Wipeout: Batch 4
Yellowjackets: Season 1
You're Next
Avail. 10/2
Chef's Table: Noodles -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/3
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Blue Box -- NETFLIX ANIME
Trouble -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/4
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)
CTRL -- NETFLIX FILM
IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE -- NETFLIX FILM
S.W.A.T.: Season 7
What's leaving this week?
With this week marking the end of September and the beginning of October, Netflix on Monday did a bit of cleaning house, dozens of titles exiting the streaming service.
Leaving 9/30
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Clerks
Conan the Barbarian
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dumb and Dumber
Dune
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Hacksaw Ridge
Home
Hot Tub Time Machine
How to Get Away With Murder: Seasons 1-6
The LEGO Movie
Léon: The Professional
Major League II
Mr Bean's Holiday
Muriel's Wedding
My Girl 2
Natural Born Killers
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Reality Bites
S.W.A.T.
Uncle Buck
Wild Things
The Wiz
Trending Now:
-
1Actor Dies After Refusing Hospitalization: Roman Madyanov Was 62
-
2Egg Recall Issued Over Salmonella
-
3'Beverly Hills Cop' Star Dies From Cancer: John Ashton Was 76
-
4Riley Keough Reveals New Details of Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days
-
5Kris Kristofferson, Country Music Legend and Actor, Dead at 88