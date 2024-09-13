Netflix & Chills 2024: Streamer Reveals Terrifying Lineup of Halloween Horror Programming

Halloween may be more than a month away, but spooky season has officially arrived at Netflix! After skipping the annual offering last year, Netflix & Chills is back for 2024, promising subscribers a fright-filled lineup of TV series and movies. This year's terrifying lineup runs throughout the months of September and October and features the returns of some favorites like The Platform 2,the follow-up to the hit 2019 Spanish thriller, as well as the fifth installment of Unsolved Mysteries and Gyeongseong Creature Season 2. The 2024 Netflix & Chills lineup also includes some all-new debuts, such as writer and director Greg Jardin's anticipated horror film It's What's Inside, Anna Kendrick's Woman of the Hour, and Timo Tjahjanto's The Shadow Strays. In addition to all-new and returning originals, Netflix will also stock some fan-favorite acquired horror movies, such as Evil Dead Rise on Sept, 23, and IT: Chapter 2, Till Death, and Halloween on Oct. 1. You can scream along to this year's Netflix & Chills lineup with a Netflix subscription. The streamer currently offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). Keep scrolling to see all of the scary titles arriving to Netflix this Halloween season.

Sept. 13 Sector 36

Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.

Sept. 27 Gyeongseong Creature 2

Set in 2024 Seoul, Season 2 uncovers the never-ending ties – the good and the bad – that fate weaves in Gyeongseong via Ho-jae, a man deceptively similar in looks and demeanor to Tae-sang, and Chae-ok, a survivor of the Gyeongseong spring.

Oct. 2 Unsolved Mysteries, Vol 5

The iconic and gripping series returns with four new episodes featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal.

Oct. 3 The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

The Bad Guys set off on the ultimate Halloween heist, absconding with

legendary deceased crook Reginald E. Scary's prized stolen amulet. While

on their mission in Scary's haunted mansion, Wolf has a few tricks up his sleeve to spook his crew. But when Wolf ends up being haunted the Bad Guys must revisit the mansion to return the cursed loot.

Oct. 4 It's What's Inside

A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges. El Hoyo 2 (The Platform 2)

As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?

Oct. 11 Outside

A violent outbreak forces a family to seek shelter in an abandoned farm house, only to unearth an old secret that becomes a far greater threat.

Oct.14 Mighty Monsterwheelies

Tapping into the Universal Monsters vault, Mighty Monstewheelies is an

action-packed adventure-comedy series which reimagines classic characters as half-monster, half-truck vehicle heroes who team up to use their special powers to serve and protect the all-vehicle city of Motorvania from troublemakers like Phantom Freeze and Invisible Van.

Oct.17 The Shadow Strays

After nearly botching a mission, Codename 13, a prodigal assassin, found herself suspended from further duties. The killer teen meets Monji, a young boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji disappears, 13 sets out on a path of destruction to find her only friend, even at the cost of defying her mentor and the organization she belongs to, The Shadows. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2

Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of "The

Nublar Six" are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Oct. 18 Woman of the Hour

The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they're cast on an episode of The Dating Game.

Oct.23 Family Pack

When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back in time to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home.

Oct. 25 Don't Move

A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down. La Ultima Noche En Tremor (The Last Night At Tremore Beach)

A musician and composer in crisis retreats into a coastal village in the north to finish his latest work. His only neighbors for miles around are a married couple living in the next house. After a serious accident during a storm, the musician begins to experience some terrifying visions about his neighbors.

Oct. 30 Time Cut

A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister.

Oct. 31 Murder Mindfully

Björn Diemel (Tom Schilling), a top-flight lawyer, unexpectedly becomes a murderer: With a mindfulness seminar he tries to create a better work-life balance, spend more quality time with his daughter and – hopefully – save his marriage. And the seminar does what it promised – although not in the way he imagined. In the wake of his newly learned mindfulness techniques, his client Dragan Sergowicz (Sascha Geršak) – a brutal and careless mafia boss – bites the dust. And although he now has the police and the entire mafia clan snapping at his heels, Björn finds himself able to keep his cool and keep his life in order too. And if more murders are what it takes now to solve his problems, it's just a natural consequence of his new, mindful outlook.