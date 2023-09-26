Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Sept. 25)

September has nearly come to an end, meaning Netflix's September 2023 content list is nearly rolled out in completion. This week, the streamer will add some of the final additions of the month, bringing subscribers 13 new titles to binge, and all of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials. This weekend's roundup includes a little something for everyone. Amid the ongoing UFO craze, Netflix on Wednesday will debut its new documentary Encounters, a four-part series detailing true stories of encounters with otherworldly phenomena. Documentary lovers will also be treated to Who Killed Jane Dadno?, the latest addition to Netflix's ever-growing true crime library. Meanwhile, the entire family can enjoy the kid-friendly debut of Little Baby Bum: Music Time, and Castlevania fans will be able to watch Castlevania: Nocturne, a new adult animated dark fantasy action series. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Little Baby Bum: Music Time' Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 25

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs – and lots of learning!"

'Who Killed Jill Dando?' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 26

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved. This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?"

'Encounters' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Explosive new revelations from military whistleblowers of alien encounters, UFOs, and clandestine Pentagon programs, as well as coverage from major news sources, have breathed a fresh urgency into a topic that, for decades, we've relegated to the realm of conspiracy. ENCOUNTERS, directed by Yon Motskin (Generation Hustle) and executive produced by Amblin Television, Emmy-winning Boardwalk Pictures and Vice Studios, is a landmark four-part series that travels the globe to explore four extraordinary true stories of encounters with otherworldly phenomena. Each cinematic and deeply-researched episode tells a single story: strange lights in the sky over small-town Texas; submersible space crafts haunting a coastal Welsh village; an alien encounter with schoolchildren in Zimbabwe; non-human intelligence reportedly interfering with a nuclear power plant in Japan. As told from the perspective of firsthand experiencers – in the places where the sightings occurred – and guided by cutting-edge scientists and military personnel, the series goes beyond the science to highlight the profoundly human impact of these encounters on lives, families, and communities. A timely and timeless cosmic detective story, what will be revealed from this puzzle of seemingly unrelated encounters across different places, times, and cultures is a set of uncanny similarities, and one astonishing truth: extraterrestrial encounters are global, awe-inspiring, and unlike anything we've ever imagined."

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance. From Showrunners Kevin Kolde (CASTLEVANIA) and Clive Bradley (TRAPPED), CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE is the next installment of the CASTLEVANIA universe. Bradley also serves as Creator/Writer. Sam Deats and Adam Deats share directing duties. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation produce for Netflix."

'Love is in the Air' Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Dana Randall is an ultra-committed pilot for non-profit air service, Fullerton Airways, located in picturesque Far North Queensland. Along with her father Jeff and mechanic BFF Nikki, the small team works together to provide the essential air services the local island communities relies on. When London based ITCM Financial representative William is sent to Fullerton Airways to review the organisation's financials, Dana welcomes him, aware that they rely heavily on his company's subsidies. What Dana doesn't know is that William's audit is to confirm the business's financial struggles and to prepare for its closure. As William spends time with Dana and the Island community, his loyalty is torn. He is falling for Dana and the feeling seems mutual...that is, until she accidentally discovers his true purpose."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/27/23

Overhaul (BR) – NETFLIX FILM

Street Flow 2 (FR) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/28/23

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/29/23

Choona (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES

Do Not Disturb (TR) – NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Nowhere (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury – NETFLIX FAMILY