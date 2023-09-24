Secret UFO Base Was Alleged Site of Gun Battle With Aliens and Military in Resurfaced Conspiracy

You've certainly heard about Area 51, Roswell, and even Skinwalker Ranch about our fascination with alien life and UFOs. But there's always been a lot more hiding in the desert according to conspiracy theory, with some even thinking humans and aliens have been working together in an underground base that sounds like something out of Mos Eisley cantina.

According to The Daily Star, folks who believe or who want to believe head to the area on an annual basis, believing that this will be the time they find the proof that the government is hiding extraterrestrial proof. A big theory points to Dulce, New Mexico and the purported seven-level underground base where aliens and humans rub shoulders, segregate at lunch for obvious reasons, and conduct experiments the rest of the time.

Around 3,000 people live in the area around Dulce, though they have little to do with any bases. The real conspiracy theory got its legs in the 1970s after a local state trooper claimed to see "a strange craft" in the sky and "mutilated cattle" on the ground. There were reportedly gas masks nearby, prompting him to point fingers at the government and their secrets. He also claimed one of the mutilated cows had a dead fetus inside that "looked like a human, a monkey and a frog." Either they found something that is an abomination or they found Steve Buscemi.

"The evidence that was left there – you know, predators don't leave gas masks, glow sticks, radar chaff," the trooper said while trying to confirm the story. The allegations and conspiracy didn't pick up steam until later when Paul Bennewitz claimed he "intercepted" high-pitched signals from deep underneath Dulce.

Others have claimed to work at Dulce Base as engineers or security. Paul Schneider claimed he was there as an engineer and that he helped to build the base. He also claims that he and others on the supposed dig discovered the aliens beneath the dirt, revealing that some 60 soldiers were straight-up killed in a supposed gun battle with the aliens. Different tidbits from across the years have appeared concerning the conspiracy, including the types of aliens at Dulce, the reported underhanded competition between humans and the aliens, especially the Draconians, which are basically bipedal dragon men that remind of the Koopas in Super Mario mixed with a temperamental Komodo dragon.

Do you believe any such base exists? If it was confirmed, where is the documentation? Where are the aliens on site? Nobody has that much PTO to just stay hidden for years. Another question would be what do they serve in the mess hall and who cooks it? If you've got a grey warming up burritos in the microwave, we can probably sleep a little easier.