Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Sept. 11)

Netflix's streaming library is growing a little more crowded this week as the streamer stocks 21 new additions from its September 2023 content list. Along with licensed titles like The Wolf of Wall Street and several seasons of Ancient Aliens, this week's roundup will see 14 new and returning Netflix original series, films, and specials arriving. The list of Netflix originals gives subscribers plenty to get excited about. Those looking for a laugh will be able to tune into Michelle Wolf's new comedy special, Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here, which premieres Tuesday alongside Season 5 of Glow Up. Netflix also has something up its sleeve for sports fans, with the new documentary Wrestlers, about the Ohio Valley Wrestling of Louisville, Kentucky, dropping. This week will also treat subscribers with a new season of The World's Toughest Prisons, Season 2 of Surviving Summer, and the Netflix film premiere of Love at First Sight. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Glow Up' Season 5 Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series."

'Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 12

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf."

'Wrestlers' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 13

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Ohio Valley Wrestling of Louisville, Kentucky is a regional wrestling gym whose alumni include Brock Lesnar, The Miz, John Cena, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton. Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym."

'Once Upon a Crime' Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 14

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "The forthcoming Netflix Japan film Once Upon a Crime follows a story of Little Red Riding Hood who takes on the role of a detective to solve the intriguing case of "Cinderella." This captivating mystery novel has been highly acclaimed and was nominated for the prestigious Japan Booksellers' Award. The plot is both daring and imaginative, with Red Riding Hood as the intrepid protagonist on a mission to uncover the culprit of a crime set in the enchanting world of a beloved fairy tale. Director Yuichi Fukuda is a hit maker known for comedies like Kyou Kara Ore Wa!!.The lead role of Little Red Riding Hood is played by Kanna Hashimoto, who is popular among young audiences for her versatility of playing a wide range of roles from pretty heroine to strong action roles. Cinderella will be played by Yuko Araki, portraying a beautiful and enigmatic version of the character, while Takanori Iwata will play the cool and desirable prince that women all across the nation adore. It is a fantasy-comedy-mystery filled with dreams and adventures never before seen, bringing the world of fairy tales to life on an epic scale."

'Inside the World's Toughest Prisons' Season 7 Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/12/23

The Wolf of Wall Street Avail. 9/13/23

Class Act (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Freestyle (PL) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/14/23

Barbie – A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) – NETFLIX FILM

Thursday's Widows (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/15/23

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES

El Conde (CL) – NETFLIX FILM

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight – NETFLIX FILM

Miseducation (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES

Wipeout Part 1