Prince Harry's Next Netflix Show: What to Know

The next Netflix original series from the streamer's deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will premiere later this year, and it is close to Prince Harry's heart. The series is called Heart of Invictus, and it is about the Invictus Games – a sporting event for injured veterans created by the prince. There is no release date, yet, but a source clsoe to the couple recently told The Wall Street Journal that it is nearly finished and ready to air.

Markle and Prince Harry founded a non-profit company called Archewell when the moved to the U.S. in 2020, and they secured a massive $100 million deal with Netflix early on. So far, that deal has yielded the docu-series Harry & Meghan about their personal realtionship and Live to Lead – a show about impactful activists and leaders for children. After a few other failed pitches, Heart of Invictus will be their third entry. Since it includes the Sussexes on camera and concerns their personal life, sources are hopeful that it will be successful without stoking fresh controversy around the couple.

HEART OF INVICTUS (Summer 2023)



This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games. pic.twitter.com/Y5sCOIEwoV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 12, 2023

According to Netflix, Heart of Invictus "follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games." Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 after his own time in the British Military, giving veterans a place to compete and inspire others with injuries or disabilities.

The show will not have much suspense to it as it will follow competitors in the 2022 Invictus Games. However, it will most likely feature the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on screen themselves, and that could raise its chances of success. Sources at Archewell told WSJ that they fear the couple has struggled to succeed with projects that stray too much from their personal brand – and their personal story.

This concern also comes on the heels of Archewell and Spotify ending their $20 million deal together. The companies collaborated on Markle's podcast Archetypes, but have opted not to go forward with another season or with any other projects. While they announced this as a mutual decision, some speculated that it was a bad sign. In statements to WSJ, both Archewell and Netflix expressed confidence in future projects.

For now, fans can watch Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead on Netflix. Heart of Invictus is expected to premiere this summer, but so far it does not have a firm premiere date. The 2023 Invictus Games will be held in September in Düsseldorf, Germany.