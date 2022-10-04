Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 3)

October is here, and Netflix has more treats up its sleeve than tricks. With a new month here, the streamer is freshening up its library, though this week here will be more new titles added than titles getting the boot, with a total of 26 new additions dropping from the October 2022 content list. Of the new additions, 24 are Netflix original series, films, and specials, like a new season of the streamer's hit animated children's series Chip and Potato, one of two new additions to the Netflix Family library this week. The streamer will also be treating reality TV lovers to a new season of Bling Empire. With October marking the official start of spooky season, Netflix's spooky lineup will deliver even more titles perfect for the month, including Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes and one of the most anticipated titles of the month, The Midnight Club, a new series from Mike Flanagan, the director behind other Netflix original horror series including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Chip and Potato: Season 4' Netflix began the week with a title perfect for even the youngest viewers. On Monday, Oct. 3, the stream debuted a new season of its original children's series Chip and Potato. Created by Billy MacQueen, Catherine Williams, and Maddy Darrall, the series follows Chip, a young pug who starts kindergarten and tries new things with the help of her secret mouse pal Potato. In Season 4, Chip, Potato, and their friends face new challenges and adventures, which they overcome together in a new season of learning and growing.

'Bling Empire: Season 3' Netflix is finding a groove in the realty TV landscape, and one of its hottest titles is returning this week. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the original series Bling Empire returns for its third outing. Originally premiering in early 2021, the series follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in L.A. whose days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping spree. Behind the glitz and glamour, however, are plenty of secrets as the friends run multi-billion dollar businesses and travel the world. Per Netflix, in Season 3, "Unfinished business and big opportunities stir up tension in the group, but nothing will stop them from living their flashiest and most fabulous lives."

'Nailed It!: Season 7' On Wednesday, Netflix will once again be highlighting some hilarious baking fails. Amid popular cooking and baking competitions, the streamer's hit original series Nailed It! has set itself apart for bringing together a group of at-home bakers with a knack for having everything go wrong. In Season 7, the bakers must give it their best as they attempt to recreate tricks and treats celebrating Halloween. The upcoming season will see Nicole Byer returning as host alongside returning judge Jacques Torres and will also feature ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai, and The Witcher.

'Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes' Just days after launching Ryan Murhpy's latest title, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix is giving subscribers a chilling look at the man behind the gruesome murders. Set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 7, and following the first installment centered around Ted Bundy, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes features newly-unearthed recorded interviews with Dahmer's his legal team, "revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee's marginalized communities." Dahmer committed the murder and dismemberment of seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

'The Midnight Club' Following the release of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, director Mike Flanagan is adding yet another Netflix original to his credits. On Friday, the streamer's anticipated new series The Midnight Club premieres. The horror mystery-thriller, an adaptation of the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, follows a group of eight teenage hospice patients who meet up each midnight to tell sinister stories and make a pact: the first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. The series stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota.

