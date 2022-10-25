Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 24)

A new week is ushering in a new slate of content at Netflix. As October draws to a close, the streamer is making a final push from its October 2022 content list, with a total of 27 new titles arriving this week, including 25 Netflix original series and films. Along with new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 and Love Is Blind Season 3, this week will see the highly-anticipated premiere of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the horror anthology series event that is set to be a days-long affair. Other highlights include I Am A Stalker, a new true crime series, and Wendell & Wilde. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Netflix is about to send shivers down your spine with the Tuesday, Oct. 25 premiere of Guillermo del Toro's Netflix original horror anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Dubbed by the platform as a "spine-tingling horror collection," the series features eight unique horror stories that challenge the classical horror genre, from macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque, with two of the stories original works by del Toro himself. Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a multi-day event, with the first two episodes dropping on Tuesday followed by two all-new tales debuting daily through Oct. 28. prevnext

'Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3' Following its premiere last week, Unsolved Mysteries returns Tuesday with a new batch of episodes from Volume 3. A reboot of the true crime series that first debuted in the late '80s, and was hosted by the legendary Robert Stack, Unsolved Mysteries uses re-enactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of cases that have never been solved, including perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and, paranormal encounters. After tackling everything from the mysterious death of a former White House aide to ghost sightings after a tsunami in Japan, "we've only began to scratch the surface," with Volume 3 set to feature more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. The upcoming volume will play out a little different than the past two volumes, with new episodes dropping over a three-week period with three episodes airing per week. prevnext

'Love Is Blind: Season 3' Singles will continue to test the theory of if love is truly blind when new episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 drop on Wednesday, Sept. 26. The hit series follows a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, as they take on a less conventional approach to modern dating: the singles meet in "pods" and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. prevnext

'I AM A STALKER' Following the success of I Am A Killer, Netflix is expanding its true crime library on Friday, Oct. 28 with I Am A Stalker. From the producers behind I Am A Killer, the new series follows a similar format, only this time it turns the focus to stalking, the series told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors. prevnext

'Wendell & Wild' Netflix is taking viewers on a "brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure" in its anticipated stop motion film Wendell & Wild. Slated for a Friday premiere, the movie, from Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, follows demon brothers Wendell and Wild, who are summoned to the Land of the Living with the help of tough teen Kat Elliot. What ensues is an adventure like no other that "defies the law of life and death." Wendell & Wild features a voice cast that includes Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames. prevnext

What else is being added this week? October 24

The Chalk Line – NETFLIX FILM October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip – NETFLIX FAMILY

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune – NETFLIX COMEDY October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Good Nurse – NETFLIX FILM

Hellhole – NETFLIX FILM

Robbing Mussolini – NETFLIX FILM October 27

Cici – NETFLIX FILM

Daniel Spellbound – NETFLIX FAMILY

Dubai Bling – NETFLIX SERIES

Earthstorm – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Reunion: Part 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer – NETFLIX ANIME October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front – NETFLIX FILM

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself – NETFLIX SERIES

Big Mouth: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Drink Masters – NETFLIX SERIES

If Only – NETFLIX SERIES

My Encounter with Evil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wild is the Wind – NETFLIX FILM prevnext