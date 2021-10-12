Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 11)

Netflix is handing out plenty of treats to subscribers this week! Now entering the midway point of the month, the streamer is keeping the momentum rolling by adding dozens of new titles to the streaming library this week. While the streamer has already stocked plenty of exciting titles, it will be making 29 new additions to its content catalog this week alone.

Of the new additions, 21 are Netflix original series, films, and specials, including two titles that will spark plenty of nostalgia. The streamer kicked off the week with the addition of the second season of The Baby-Sitters Club, its reboot of the beloved ’90s series of the same name. Netflix is also set to add a new season of The Movies That Made Us, which will look into the histories of several fan-favorite movies, including a few titles that are perfect for Halloween. Of course, this week will also see the highly-anticipated return of the thriller You, which will drop its third season on Friday. Netflix will also treat reality lovers with a new rendition of one of its most popular titles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans — the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the “Netflix Free Section,” which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2’

Just a year after Netflix aired its reboot of the beloved series, The Baby-Sitters Club is back in business for Season 2 on Monday, Oct. 11. A reboot of the ’90s series, which was based on Ann M. Martin’s worldwide best-selling book franchise The Baby-Sitters Club, the Netflix original Netflix Family title follows the adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer, a group of middle schoolers who start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. In Season 2, the girls will welcome Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks as demand for their club continues to grow, all while the group faces a new school year, which brings with it new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons. The Baby-Sitters Club stars Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Xochitl Gomez, Alicia Silverstone, and Mark Feuerstein.

‘The Movies That Made Us: Season 3’

Netflix is serving up another dose of nostalgia when The Movies That Made Us debuts its third season on Tuesday, Oct. 12. A spinoff of the streamer’s hit docuseries The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us explores the blockbusters that defined a generation and chronicles the production and cultural impact of certain films. In Season 3, the series will delve into the stories of films including Aliens, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Coming to America, Friday the 13th, Halloween, and Robocop.

‘Love Is Blind: Brazil’

More than a year after Netflix set out to determine whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind, the streamer is set to put that question to the test yet again in Love Is Blind: Brazil. A spinoff of the hit reality dating show focused on singles in Brazil, the series follows singles as they date, but there is a major catch: the singles meet in “pods” and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. Love Is Blind: Brazil is hosted by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo. New episodes air weekly.

‘My Name’

After finding major success with its original series Squid Game, another Netflix original South Korean drama is headed to the streaming library this week! On Friday, Oct. 15, the streamer is adding My Name, a crime-thriller that revolves around Jiwoo, a woman who joins a drug cartel and becomes a mole in the police force to avenge her father’s death. Directed by Kim Jin-min, My Name stars Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun.

‘You: Season 3’

https://youtu.be/xAN1ThhTWsE

Nearly two years after its second season premiered, Netflix’s hit thriller You is returning to the streaming platform for its third outing. Set for a Friday premiere, the third season will pick up in the aftermath of the events of the Season 2 finale, with Joe and Love settling into their lives in suburbia with their newborn daughter. Surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers, trouble is brewing in their relationship as Joe commits himself his new role as a husband and dad but fears “Love’s lethal impulsiveness” all while setting his sights on his latest obsession: the woman next door.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 10/11/21:

Going in Style

The King’s Affection – NETFLIX SERIES

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Avail. 10/12/21:

Bright: Samurai Soul – NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Avail. 10/13/21:

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt – NETFLIX FILM

Reflection of You – NETFLIX SERIES

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Avail. 10/14/21:

Another Life: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/15/21:

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle – NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us – NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World – NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

As the mass of new titles begins to arrive on Netflix this week, a select few will be making their exits. On Thursday, Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin departs, followed by the Friday exit of The Creative Brain. Both of these titles will be followed up by several more exits later this month.

Leaving 10/17/21:

U Turn

Leaving 10/20/21:

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving 10/20/21:

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving 10/21/21:

The Hummingbird Project

Leaving 10/23/21:

The Mist: Season 1