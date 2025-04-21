Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 21)

Netflix still has a few more titles to add from its April 2025 content list before the month comes to a close.

This week, the streamer is set to add 10 new TV series and movies to its streaming library, and eight of them are Netflix originals!

This week’s lineup will give Netflix subscribers plenty of viewing options. From the fifth and final season of the streamer’s hit original series You to the new documentary A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054, as well as licensed titles like Unbroken and A Dog’s Way Home, there will be plenty of new titles to add to your watchlist.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey

Premiere Date: Monday, April 21

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “A man finds new purpose when he helps rescue a baby pangolin, one of the most trafficked animals in the world, in a sting operation in South Africa. He leaves the city and embarks on a heartfelt mission to rehabilitate and prepare the vulnerable animal for a life of freedom in the wild. From the Academy Award-winning director of My Octopus Teacher comes Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, a poignant exploration of the connection between humans and the creatures we share our world with.”

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 23

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “This documentary series takes an in-depth look at the aftermath of the 2007 accident at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo. The disaster, which claimed 199 lives, left a lasting impact on Brazilian aviation history.”

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 23

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “Alcaraz, the docuseries is a documentary series produced by Morena Films for Netflix that portrays the youngest number 1 in tennis history. We follow Carlos Alcaraz during the 2024 season, getting closer to the young prodigy who is revolutionizing the world of sports. We will get to know not only the tennis player but also the off-court life of one of the best sportsmen in the world. An incredible journey through the eyes of Carlos Alcaraz.”

You: Season 5

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 4/23/25

Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

UnBroken

Avail. 4/24/25

A Dog’s Way Home

Avail. 4/25/25

Havoc — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix’s streaming library will get a little lighter this week. On Monday, the film No Hard Feelings departs, with Minions following Thursday. With a few days still left in the month, one more title is set to exit next week, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final watch.

Leaving 4/29/25

Patriots Day