Chilling New Netflix Show Follows Search for Missing Girl in Small Town

Netflix subscribers all over the world are locked in on the mysterious case of a missing girl in the chilling new series The Glass Dome.

The Swedish series, which debuted on April 15, has hit the top 10 chart in nearly 100 countries so far, including the U.S., and has gotten an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“After criminologist Lejla (Léonie Vincent) returns to Sweden in the wake of her adoptive mother’s death, she’s thrown into a dark mystery involving the disappearance of her friend’s young daughter, Alicia (Minoo Andacheh),” according to Netflix. “The news hits too close to home for Lejla, who was abducted as a child and still lives with the scars. Determined to find the missing girl at all costs, Lejla battles with her trauma as she veers ever closer to the truth about Alicia’s kidnapping — and her own.”

The intense thriller from writer Camilla Läckberg (Lyckoviken) and directors Lisa Farzaneh (Young Royals) and Henrik Björn (Jordskott) features plenty of shocking twists and turns over six episodes before reaching a dramatic conclusion. Johan Hedenberg and Johan Rheborg also star.

Without revealing any spoilers for The Glass Dome, Läckberg told TIME she is inspired in her writing by the idea of a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” which comes from her “fascination for killers and psychopaths who are capable of having normal lives, while committing horrible crimes.”

Stream The Glass Dome on Netflix now.