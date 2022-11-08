Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 7)

November may have already brought new additions like Moneyball, Enola Holmes 2, and Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 to the Netflix streaming library, but even more exciting additions are about to roll out. This week, Netflix is dipping into its November 2022 content list to bring subscribers 16 new titles, including 12 Netflix original series and films that are sure to have viewers glued to their screens.

This week's list of titles kicked off on Monday with a new season of one of Netflix's newer Netflix Family titles, Deepa & Anoop, and is set to continue Tuesday with a roster of other exciting new additions. On Tuesday, the streamer is set to debut The Claus Family 2, a follow-up to its hit 2021 holiday film. That movie will not be the only holiday title coming this week, as Netflix is also set to debut Falling for Christmas. But perhaps the biggest title set to join the content catalog this week will be The Crown Season 5, the hit Netflix drama set to delve into the tumultuous '90s for the British royal family.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!