Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Nov. 27)

A sleigh full of new titles is hitting Netflix this week. As the world says goodbye to November and hello to December, the streaming giant is marking the change with the arrival of more than three dozen new titles, including 15 new and returning Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. This week's roundup will pull from titles on both Netflix's November 2023 and December 2023 content lists, with the start of a new month bringing with it several fan-favorite licensed titles. On Dec. 1, everything from Black Swan to She's the Man, Wonder Woman, and more will be available to stream on Netflix. This week's roundup also includes plenty of Netflix originals, such as Season 4 of the Netflix Family title Go Dog Go, the new comedy special Verified Stand-Up, and the new documentary Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife. Most anticipated, however, is undoubtedly the second-half of Virgin River Season 5, set to arrive on Thursday with two holiday episodes. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Go Dog Go: Season 4' Premiere Date: Monday, Nov. 27

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Tag and her best friend Scooch love lending a paw to their friends around Pawston, whether it's delivering cookie boxes or hosting the Dogcathalon!" prevnext

'Verified Stand-Up' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "10 comics. 10 sets. 1 show. Introducing: Verified Stand-Up, a new stand-up comedy series Filmed at Webster Hall in New York City, the series features 10 of the best comedians in the game: Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez. Over the course of two-episodes, discover your new favorite comedian." prevnext

'Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "This extraordinary three-part docuseries tells the story of super surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. A global thriller where science, crime, love, and ethics collide. Paolo was globally lauded for creating the world's first plastic organs. Now accused of being a fraud and a fantasist. Featuring the courageous families of his victims, his former fiancée and colleagues turned whistleblowers – including exclusive access to some – and never before heard revelations, this series follows the unrelenting fight to bring Macchiarini to justice." prevnext

'Family Switch' Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 30

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book "Bedtime For Mommy" by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal." prevnext

'Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 30

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Season Five Part 2: Mel and Jack embark on a very merry scavenger hunt as Virgin River gets ready for the annual Christmas Tree decorating contest. Season Five Part 1of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations--with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other. Part 1 (Episodes 501- 510): September 7, 2023

Part 2 (Episodes 511- 512): November 30, 2023 *Holiday episodes" prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/28/23

Comedy Royale (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Like a K-Drama (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES

Onmyoji (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 11/29/23

American Symphony – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 11/30/23

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – NETFLIX FAMILY

Hard Days (JP) – NETFLIX FILM

Obliterated – NETFLIX SERIES

School Spirits: Season 1 Avail. 12/1/23

May December – NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984 prevnext