Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 22)

This week is the time to give thanks, and Netflix is showing its gratitude for its subscribers in a big way. As families gather on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day 2021, the streamer will be treating subscribers to plenty of new viewing options perfect for those post-Thanksgiving meal binges, with a total of 18 new titles headed to the streaming library this week.

This week’s new additions include 17 new Netflix original series, films, and specials, including several new additions perfect for the entire family, like the premiere of Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast. Given that Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, it comes as little surprise that Netflix will also be dropping a few new titles from its “Here for the Holidays” lineup, with both A Castle for Christmas and A Boy Called Christmas set to debut. This week will also see the final installment of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new season of Selling Sunset, and a brand new Netflix original competition series.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the “Netflix Free Section,” which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2’

The second and final part of Netflix’s animated superhero fantasy series Masters of the Universe: Revelation is headed to the streaming platform on Tuesday, Nov. 23.Serving as mature follow-up to the 1980s children’s fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the series is set in the aftermath of a battle that fractures Eternia and follows Teela as they attempt solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power. In Part 2, war for Eternia continues, and with keletor now wielding the Sword of Power, Teela and the rest of the “heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.”

‘Selling Sunset: Season 4’

Netflix is taking subscribers back into the juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients of LA’s most elite real estate agents. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Season 4 of the streamer’s hit reality series Selling Sunset premieres. The series follows elite real estate brokers selling the luxe life to affluent buyers in Los Angeles and stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, and Maya Vander. Season 4, however, will see two new faces joining the cast after Davina Potratz left to join rival agency Douglas Elliman.

‘F is for Family: Season 5’

https://youtu.be/RyJqGOLcNdo

Netflix’s raunchy and nostalgic adult animated comedy F is for Family returns for its fifth season on the platform on Thursday, Nov. 25. Created by and inspired by the life of stand-up comic Bill Burr, who voices the character of Frank Murphy, F is for Family follows a dysfunctional suburban Irish-American family in the fictional town of Rustvale, Pennsylvania in the 1970s. Political correctness is out the window, and main character Frank isn’t the kind of father you’d find outside of that decade. In addition to Burr, the voice cast also includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell.

‘A Castle For Christmas – NETFLIX FILM’

Netflix will kick off the first of its weekend’s additions with a title from its 2021 Here for the Holidays lineup. On Friday, Nov. 26, A Castle for Christmas will debut. A Netflix original film, the new holiday movie follows Sophie Brown, a famed author who travels hoping to buy a small castle of her own, though her plans run a bit amiss when Duke Myles, the owner, is hesitant to sell to a foreigner. As the two butt heads in an effort to reach a compromise, the beginning sparks of romance start to fly. A Castle for Christmas stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

‘School of Chocolate’

Chocolate lovers will want to press play on Netflix’s newest competition series, School of Chocolate. Set to premiere on Friday, the series sees eight top pastry and chocolate professionals enrolling in the School of Chocolate, where they will put their skills to the test in an effort to be named “Best in Class.” Throughout the eight-episode competition, the pros will be taught by world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, with only one student able to walk away with a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 11/22/21:

Outlaws – NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia

Avail. 11/23/21:

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/24/21:

A Boy Called Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Bruised – NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin – NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Crooks – NETFLIX SERIES

True Story – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/26/21:

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Green Snake – NETFLIX FILM

Light the Night – NETFLIX SERIES

Spoiled Brats – NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

As Netflix stocks some of the final additions from its November 2021 incoming content list this week, it will only be saying goodbye to a single title. On Friday, Season 1-3 of Broadchurch depart. That series will be followed by several more exits by the end of the month.

Leaving 11/29/21:

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 11/30/21:

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld