Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Nov. 20)

Netflix is giving thanks to subscribers in a big way this week. As families gather on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day 2023, the streaming giant is stocking its content catalogue full with 14 new additions, giving subscribers plenty of ways to relax after those yummy Thanksgiving feasts. This week's roundup includes two licensed titles, with Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2 and Love Island USA: Season 3, arriving on Monday and Thursday, respectively. They will be joined by 12 new and returning Netflix original series and films, including the family-friendly Leo, a new animated movie featuring the voice of Adam Sandler. Meanwhile, anime lovers will be treated to the premiere of My Daemon, an original story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka Otsuichi). This week will also bring with it the anticipated premiere of Squid Game: The Challenge, a new reality competition based on the mega-popular series that will see 456 real players competing for the chance to win the $4.56 million prize. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Leo' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever..."

'Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When an up-and-coming stylist is found stabbed to death in his home, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events."

'Squid Game: The Challenge' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them."

'My Daemon' Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Up-and-coming Thai production company Studio Igloo brings to life the adventures of a boy and a daemon child in an original story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka Otsuichi). In the near future, a nuclear blast causes Earth to momentarily overlap with hell and pollute the air with sandstorms from hell. Kento, an elementary schooler who lives in downtown Tokyo, finds a red grain of sand in the forest and raises it as a "daemon," which he names Anna. The two of them live happily together until people begin to hate and try to kill Anna. Kento wants to protect the daemon, but when his watchful mother has an unfortunate accident, Kento and Anna set out on an adventure to save her."

'I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me' Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Juan Pablo travels with his girlfriend Valentina to study a PhD in Literature in Barcelona. But before he leaves Mexico, he gets involved in a criminal network, which inspires him to write the novel of his dreams, while his life takes absurd and sinister turns. Based on the novel by Juan Pablo Villalobos, and directed by Fernando Frías de la Parra ('I'm No Longer Here')."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/20/23

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2 Avail. 11/22/23

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 11/23/23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/24/23

A Nearly Normal Family (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES

DOI BOY (TH) – NETFLIX FILM

Last Call for Istanbul (TR) – NETFLIX FILM

My Demon (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Wedding Games (BR) – NETFLIX FILM