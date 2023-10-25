Everything New Coming to Netflix in November 2023
Netflix just released its list of movies and TV series hitting the platform in November 2023.
November is just around the corner, and with it comes Netflix's full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in November 2023. While some new content will premiere on November 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in November are All the Light We Cannot See, Selling Sunset Season 7 and The Crown: Season 6 Part 1. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are 13 Going on 30, Sixteen Candles and The Social Network!
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in November 2023.
COMING 11/1
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
COMING 11/2 - 11/9
Avail. 11/2/23
All the Light We Cannot See -- NETFLIX SERIES
Cigarette Girl (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Onimusha (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Unicorn Academy (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/3/23
BLUE EYE SAMURAI -- NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION
Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Erin & Aaron: Season 1
Ferry: The Series (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
NYAD -- NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sly -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vacaciones de verano (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/4/23
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
Avail. 11/7/23
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 11/8/23
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Claus Family 3 (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Escaping Twin Flames -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Robbie Williams (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/9/23
Akuma Kun (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Akuma Kun (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 11/10 - 11/22
Avail. 11/10/23
At the Moment (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Killer -- NETFLIX FILM
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
Avail. 11/11/23
Laguna Beach: Season 3
Avail. 11/14/23
Criminal Code (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
How to Become a Mob Boss -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Suburræterna (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/15/23
Feedback (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection -- NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up special from comedian Matt Rife.
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
Avail. 11/16/23
Best. Christmas. Ever! -- NETFLIX FILM
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Lone Survivor
Avail. 11/17/23
All-Time High (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Believer 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
CoComelon Lane -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Dads -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Queenstown Kings (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Rustin -- NETFLIX FILM
Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off -- NETFLIX ANIME
Stamped from the Beginning -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/20/23
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 11/21/23
Leo -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/22/23
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) -- NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Squid Game: The Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES
*New episodes released weekly, through December 6
COMING 11/23 - 11/30
Avail. 11/23/23
Love Island USA: Season 3
My Daemon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/24/23
A Nearly Normal Family (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DOI BOY (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM
I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Last Call for Istanbul (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
My Demon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wedding Games (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/27/23
Go Dog Go: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/28/23
Comedy Royale (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Like a K-Drama (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Onmyoji (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Verified Stand-Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 11/29/23
American Symphony -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/30/23
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Switch -- NETFLIX FILM
Hard Days (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Obliterated -- NETFLIX SERIES
School Spirits: Season 1
School Spirits: Season 1
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
