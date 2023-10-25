Everything New Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Netflix just released its list of movies and TV series hitting the platform in November 2023.

By Libby Birk

November is just around the corner, and with it comes Netflix's full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in November 2023. While some new content will premiere on November 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in November are All the Light We Cannot See, Selling Sunset Season 7 and The Crown: Season 6 Part 1. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are 13 Going on 30, Sixteen Candles and The Social Network!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in November 2023.

COMING 11/1

Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

COMING 11/2 - 11/9

Avail. 11/2/23

All the Light We Cannot See -- NETFLIX SERIES

Cigarette Girl (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Onimusha (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Unicorn Academy (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/3/23

BLUE EYE SAMURAI -- NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION

Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

NYAD -- NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sly -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vacaciones de verano (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/4/23

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

Avail. 11/7/23

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 11/8/23

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Claus Family 3 (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Escaping Twin Flames -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Robbie Williams (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/9/23

Akuma Kun (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 11/10 - 11/22

Avail. 11/10/23

At the Moment (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Killer -- NETFLIX FILM

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

Avail. 11/11/23

Laguna Beach: Season 3

Avail. 11/14/23

Criminal Code (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

How to Become a Mob Boss -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Suburræterna (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/15/23

Feedback (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A new stand-up special from comedian Matt Rife.

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

Avail. 11/16/23

Best. Christmas. Ever! -- NETFLIX FILM

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Lone Survivor

Avail. 11/17/23

All-Time High (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Believer 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

CoComelon Lane -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Dads -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Queenstown Kings (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Rustin -- NETFLIX FILM

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off -- NETFLIX ANIME

Stamped from the Beginning -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/20/23

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 11/21/23

Leo -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/22/23

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) -- NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Squid Game: The Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES
*New episodes released weekly, through December 6

COMING 11/23 - 11/30

Avail. 11/23/23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/24/23

A Nearly Normal Family (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

DOI BOY (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Last Call for Istanbul (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

My Demon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wedding Games (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/27/23

Go Dog Go: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/28/23

Comedy Royale (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Like a K-Drama (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Onmyoji (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Verified Stand-Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 11/29/23

American Symphony -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/30/23

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Switch -- NETFLIX FILM

Hard Days (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Obliterated -- NETFLIX SERIES

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the new titles coming in November, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

netflix-big-mouth.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Big Mouth Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES: Season seven of Emmy Award-winning Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton Middle School as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters. The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023.

'Pain Hustlers' - NETFLIX FILM

Pain Hustlers
(Photo: Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2023)

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d'Arcy James.

Pain Hustlers premieres on Netflix on Oct. 27.

'Virgin River' Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES

netflix-virgin-river-season-5.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River. Season 5 of Virgin River premieres on Netflix on September 7.

prevnext

'Encounters' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

encounters-netflix-docuseries-copy.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It's not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life.

Encounters is available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 27.

