Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2023

As Netflix ushers out spooky season, it's similarly kicking a few choice movies and shows to the curb. Netflix just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in November 2023. Fans of Superbad, The Amazing Race and The Punisher will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in November 2023. Even with the writers strike resolved, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still going strong, so it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

LEAVING 11/3 - 11/29 Leaving 11/3/23 The Amazing Race: Season 5 The Amazing Race: Season 7 Leaving 11/6/23 Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian Leaving 11/10/23 Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 11/15/23 Accepted Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map Loving Leaving 11/22/23 Hard Kill Love Island USA: Season 1 Leaving 11/29/23 Disappearance at Clifton Hill prevnext

LEAVING 11/30 About Last Night Arrival Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2 Dear John Fences Hook LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4 New in Town Peppermint Stuart Little Stuart Little 2 Superbad Surf's Up The Punisher Up in the Air prevnext

