Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 29)
Netflix is waving goodbye to May this week and kicking off June in a big way. Subscribers browsing the Netflix streaming library will see 48 new titles added as Netflix makes the final additions from its May 2023 content list and drops dozens of new titles from its June 2023 content list.
This week's additions include a good mix of both licensed titles and Netflix original series, films, and specials. On the licensed front, subscribers will be able to press play on beloved films like Mean Girls, The Breakfast Club, Groundhog Day, and several Spider-Man films, among many others, on June 1. Those titles will be joined by 12 Netflix originals this week, including Season 3 of the comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and new episodes of Rhythm + Flow: France Season 2 and new episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. This week will also see the final episodes of Manifest landing on Netflix.
'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 30
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a third season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations."
'Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2' (New Episodes)
Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 31
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by SCH, Shay and Niska."
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' (New Episodes)
Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 31
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "The Ultimatum universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships, and the ups and the downs of commitment. In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.
Starting May 24th, new episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will roll out each Wednesday across ten episodes:
Week 1(Wednesday, May 24th): Episodes 1-4
Week 2 (Wednesday, May 31st): Episodes 5-8
Week 3 (Wednesday, June 7th): Episodes 9-10"
'LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising'
Premiere Date: Thursday, June 1
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "Many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable. A Spinjitzu Ninja Master must train a new generation of heroes to help find Elemental Dragons who can save the planet before the forces of evil use the same dragon energy to destroy this new world."
'Manifest: Season 4 Part 2'
Premiere Date: Friday, June 2
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal's sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina's nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 5/31/23
Heartland Season 15
Mixed by Erry – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/1/23
THE DAYS (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
A Beautiful Life (DK) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/2/23
Missed Connections (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
Rich in Love 2 (BR) – NETFLIX FILM
Scoop (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 3 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
As May comes to an end and June begins, the Netflix streaming library will undergo a few changes. While dozens of new titles will arrive, the streamer is making room for the long list of new additions by making a few cuts.
Leaving 5/27/23
