How to Cancel Netflix Amid Password Sharing Crackdown

After Netflix officially announced that users will be charged for sharing passwords, plenty of subscribers have been searching for the "unsubscribe" button. Like most other services, Netflix does its best to dissuade users from canceling their subscriptions and in the process, obscures the options for doing so. If you need to be pointed in the right direction, here's a guide to canceling your Netflix subscription — unless you're willing to pay the $7.99 monthly fee to share your password outside your household.

How to cancel your Netflix password via a web browser

You can cancel your Netflix subscription from any web browser on any smartphone, tablet or computer. First, go to Netflix.com and select your profile from those listed on your account.

You should then see your home screen with your profile icon in the top right corner. Click or tap on that to reveal a drop-down menu listing all the other profiles on your account followed by several other options.

Click on the link that says "account." This will take you to a new page where you will see a summary of your account details.

There should be a button in the upper left corner that says "cancel membership;" click that.

The next page will try to convince you not to cancel your account. To move forward, simply click the blue "Finish Cancellation" button near the upper left once again.

Note that this page gives you the alternative option of switching to a cheaper subscription plan if eligible, which might be a better option for some. It will also show you some of the hottest titles on the streamer in an effort to remind you of what you're missing.

How to cancel Netflix via the Netflix app

You can also cancel Netflix from its own app – again, either on your computer or phone. The process will be identical to the process for canceling via a web browser and as shown above, as the Netflix interface is exactly the same, right down to the button placements. Here's a reminder:

Select your profile from those listed on your account.

You should then see your home screen with your profile icon in the top right corner. Tap on that to reveal a drop-down menu listing all the other profiles on your account followed by several other options.

Tap on the link that says "account." This will take you to a new page where you will see a summary of your account details.

There should be a button in the upper left corner that says "cancel membership;" tap that.

The next page will try to convince you not to cancel your account. To move forward, simply tap the blue "Finish Cancellation" button near the upper left once again.

Many viewers point out flexibility as one of the best upsides to the streaming age – you can cancel a service like Netflix any time, then rejoin it for a month or two when a new show drops, then cancel again if you wish. However, during this cancellation process, Netflix reminds you of one of the only drawbacks to a temporary cancellation – your profile settings. If you leave your account canceled for more than 10 months, your profile settings and preferences will be gone forever. Still, this is a small price to pay to save $100 in a year, depending on your viewing habits.

If you have more questions, Netflix customer support has a webpage specifically for help with canceling your membership. At the time of this writing, the service starts at $6.99 per month in the U.S. Changes to its pricing structure are expected later this year.