Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 23)

May is coming to an end, and this week, Netflix will be treating subscribers to some of the final titles from the May 2022 content list. After stocking everything from the new hit true crime documentary Our Father to the third and final season of Who Killed Sara? throughout the past few weeks, the streamer will roll out 10 additional titles in the final days of the month. All of this week's additions are Netflix originals. This week's round of new titles officially kicked off on Monday with debut of three new titles stocked in Netflix Anime, Netflix Family, and Netflix Film libraries, including Season 2 of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. This week's additions also include the Season 4 finale of The Circle, Netflix's hit reality game show that sees contestants competing in the ultimate popularity game. While The Circle is certainly a big title for the streamer, this week's biggest addition is undoubtedly Stranger Things, which returns for the first part of Season 4 after a three-year wait.

'The Circle: Season 4' The game comes to an end on Wednesday, May 25 when Netflix drops the final episodes of its hit reality game series The Circle. The series, now in its fourth season, tests the influence of social media as eight contestants compete to become the top influencer and win $100,000 from the privacy of their own suite and instantly became a fan-favorite series from the streamer upon its premiere in January 2020.

'Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5' Netflix is promising another mouth-watering, hunger-inducing, travel-jealous start to the weekend with the Season 5 debut of Somebody Feed Phil. Initially premiering on the streamer back in January of 2018, the series follows Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal as he travels the globe in search of the most tantalizingly delicious meals from across the world. Rosenthal's past adventures have seen him travel to Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City, Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago, London, and many more cities across the globe. The new adventure kicks off on Wednesday, with Rosenthal taking viewers to Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland, and Madrid.

'Insiders: Season 2' Season 2's candidates will continue unknowingly find themselves unknowingly in the midst of a reality series when new episodes Insiders hit Netflix on Thursday, May 26. The hit Netflix original reality series follows a group of people, all in their 20s and early 30s, as they sign up for a casting call for a reality series. Believing they have made it through to the final round of auditions, they are completely unaware that they are already being filmed. Hosted by Najwa Nimri, new episodes of Insiders Season 2, which introduces 10 new candidates, drop weekly on Netflix.

'Stranger Things 4: Volume 1' After nearly three years away, Netflix is returning to Hawkins' Indiana for Stranger Things Season 4, the penultimate season. Set to premiere on Friday, May 7, Volume 1 of the season picks up six months after the Season 3 finale, which saw the epic Battle of Starcourt. Now, several months later, the group of friends are "struggling with the aftermath," and for the first time, they are separated "and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down." Volume 2 premieres on July 1.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/23/22

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

"In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans." Godspeed – NETFLIX FILM

"An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend's beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey." Sea of Love – NETFLIX FAMILY

"Bruda and his sea animal friends go on mini-adventures in the ocean and discover that everyday moments are filled with bits of magic." Avail. 5/25/22

Larva Pendant – NETFLIX FILM

"When Yellow gets trapped by a mean and mischievous cat Red rushes (noisily) to his rescue." Avail. 5/26/22

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – NETFLIX FAMILY

"When Zipp realizes that the power of the crystals are fading, she goes on a mission to figure out why." Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

