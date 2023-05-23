Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 22)

May might be coming to an end, but Netflix still has more titles to add from its May 2023 content list. As we enter the final full week of the month, and after the streamer already stocked dozens of new titles over the course of the past few weeks, Netflix this week will expand its content catalogue with 17 new titles. This week's roundup includes 13 new and returning Netflix original series and films, which began arriving Monday when Chapter 3 of the Netflix Family title The Creature Cases debuted. The new arrivals will keep coming throughout the week, with Netflix diving into the fascinating world of underwater performers with the new documentary MerPeople. Those looking for a laugh can get just what they're looking for when Wanda Sykes' new comedy special Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer drops. Meanwhile, reality TV lovers can sit back and relax when The Ultimatum: Queer Love debuts on Wednesday. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Creature Cases: Chapter 3' Premiere Date: Monday, May 22

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Sam and Kit are back to collect the clues and solve more animal mysteries from around the world with new cases, new rides and new creature pals!"

'MerPeople' Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 23

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality."

'Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer' Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 22

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love."

'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The Ultimatum universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships, and the ups and the downs of commitment. In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures. Starting May 24th, new episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will roll out each Wednesday across ten episodes:

Week 1(Wednesday, May 24th): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Wednesday, May 31st): Episodes 5-8

Week 3 (Wednesday, June 7th): Episodes 9-10"

'Barbecue Showdown: Season 2' Premiere Date: Friday, May 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "American Barbecue Showdown is an eight episode food competition series that follows the country's best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with judging duties falling on barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston. Each episode, Kevin and Melissa will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn't possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/22/23

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby Avail. 5/23/23

All American: Season 5 Avail. 5/24/23

Hard Feelings – NETFLIX FILM

Mother's Day – NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 5/25/23

FUBAR – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/26/23

Blood & Gold – NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina – NETFLIX FILM

Turn of the Tide – NETFLIX SERIES

Victim/Suspect – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY