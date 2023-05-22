Kevin Hart's Netflix Comedy Movie Delayed

Kevin Hart has a new Netflix comedy movie on the way, but the project has been hit with a delay. According to Deadline, Lift, an action-comedy film that teams Hart with filmmaker F. Gary Gray (Friday, The Fate of the Furious), will premiere on January 12, 2024. It was originally scheduled to debut on August 25, 2023. While fans will have to wait a little longer for the movie, Netflix did drop a first-look image, which can be viewed below.

Lift is directed by Gray from a script by Daniel Kunka and Jeremy Doner. Per an official synopsis from Netflix, the movie is about "an international heist crew" who "is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack, and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight." In addition to Hart, the cast includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington.

Even though Hart's new Netlix movie will be delayed, the comedian-turned-actor has some other great movies that subscribers can check out, like Me Time, a buddy-comedy from writer/director John Hamburg. The movie stars Hart and Mark Wahlberg as two longtime friends who've drifted apart over the year. After he finds himself with some "me time" Hart's Sonny Fisher decides to join his old pal Huck Dembo's (Wahlberg) epic birthday party week, which kicks off with the bare-bottomed actor going "full Wahlberg" for a skinny dipping scene.

PopCulture.com previously caught up with Hamburg ahead of the film's release, and he revealed that Hart is actually a big part of why viewers are re-introduced to Huck in his literal birthday suit. "That's full Wahlberg," Hamburg joked when we asked if the actor used a body double. "He committed. Who can pull off a Mark Wahlberg body double? No, he was full commitment."

Hamburg then revealed, "I will say that scene was not in the first draft that Mark committed to. Kevin was the one who was like, 'I feel like we need a bigger introduction for the Huck character.' He didn't say what. I came up with the idea that you might see him and he's been skinny dipping and felt kind of like a unique way to introduce this character, that it would say a lot about him and about the dynamics between him and Kevin."

One of the things that really makes Me Time work so well, is how much perfect on-screen chemistry Hart and Wahlberg have. Hamburg says that it's not just in front of the camera that the two get along, which makes his work behind the camera much less complicated. "Sometimes directors will look you in the eye and go, 'It was easy,' but really the cast hated each other, but this is an easy answer because it's true. They loved each other."

He continued: "They had known each other but hadn't worked together, and so I think they were all looking forward to it and they just clicked. From moment one, they really made each other laugh in different ways and appreciated each other. So it kind of makes my job much easier."