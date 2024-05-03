Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 3)
'Roast of Tom Brady,' 'Unfrosted,' and more premiere on Netflix this weekend.
May is finally here, and Netflix is wasting no time stocking its library with fresh titles. After kick starting the month with dozens of new additions, the streamer is set to keep the momentum going this weekend as it crossed 10 more titles off its May 2024 content list, including eight Netflix original series and films.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A.'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 3
Type: Netflix Comedy Special (Live event)
Synopsis: "Six live installments of a show where John Mulaney explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it."
'Unfrosted'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 3
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars writer/director Jerry Seinfeld."
'The Atypical Family'
Premiere Date: Saturday, May 4
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world – until a mysterious woman changes everything."
'Roast of Tom Brady'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 5
Type: Netflix Comedy Special (Live Event)
Synopsis: "Tom Brady will take the hits when sports and comedy stars team up to roast the greatest NFL quarterback of all time."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 5/3/24
2 Hearts
Postcards (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES
Selling the OC Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Unbroken Voice Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/4/24
Katt Williams: Woke Foke – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)
Avail. 5/5/24
The Peanut Butter Falcon
What's leaving this weekend?
As the Netflix streaming library fills with new titles throughout May, it is already suffering some losses. This past week saw numerous films get the boot, with the movie Arctic Dogs also exiting on Friday. Even more exits are scheduled in the coming days.
Leaving 5/8/24
Uncut Gems
Leaving 5/9/24
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Leaving 5/10/24
St. Vincent
Leaving 5/11/24
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
Where the Crawdads Sing
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/29/24
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish
Avail. 4/30/24
Fiasco
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (new episodes)
Avail. 5/1/24
Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (TH) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Down The Rabbit Hole (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Frankly Speaking (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
The Best Man Holiday
Blended
Blue Mountain State Seasons 1 – 3
Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland
Eat Pray Love
The Edge of Seventeen
The Equalizer
The Gentlemen
Hellboy (2019)
Hulk
Jumanji (1995)
Liar Liar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Matrix Resurrections
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Outlander Season 6
Patriots Day
Public Enemies
Ride Along
Shrek
Shrek Forever After
Starship Troopers
Traffic
The Wedding Planner
White House Down
Woody Woodpecker
The Young Victoria
Avail. 5/2/24
A Man in Full – NETFLIX SERIES
Beautiful Rebel (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
Lola
Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
T・P BON (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME