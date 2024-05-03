Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 3)

May is finally here, and Netflix is wasting no time stocking its library with fresh titles. After kick starting the month with dozens of new additions, the streamer is set to keep the momentum going this weekend as it crossed 10 more titles off its May 2024 content list, including eight Netflix original series and films. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A.' Premiere Date: Friday, May 3

Type: Netflix Comedy Special (Live event)

Synopsis: "Six live installments of a show where John Mulaney explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it."

'Unfrosted' Premiere Date: Friday, May 3

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars writer/director Jerry Seinfeld."

'The Atypical Family' Premiere Date: Saturday, May 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world – until a mysterious woman changes everything."

'Roast of Tom Brady' Premiere Date: Friday, May 5

Type: Netflix Comedy Special (Live Event)

Synopsis: "Tom Brady will take the hits when sports and comedy stars team up to roast the greatest NFL quarterback of all time."

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 5/3/24

2 Hearts

Postcards (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES

Selling the OC Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Unbroken Voice Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/4/24

Katt Williams: Woke Foke – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) Avail. 5/5/24

The Peanut Butter Falcon

What's leaving this weekend? As the Netflix streaming library fills with new titles throughout May, it is already suffering some losses. This past week saw numerous films get the boot, with the movie Arctic Dogs also exiting on Friday. Even more exits are scheduled in the coming days. Leaving 5/8/24

Uncut Gems Leaving 5/9/24

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Leaving 5/10/24

St. Vincent Leaving 5/11/24

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

Where the Crawdads Sing