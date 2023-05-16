Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 15)

This week is going to be a big one for Netflix and its subscribers! After seeing the Netflix streaming library grow by dozens of new additions so far in May, the streamer is checking 15 more titles off its May 2023 content list this week, and all but one of them are Netflix original series and films. This week's round of new additions are set to begin arriving on Tuesday, when the streamer will debut its newest documentary, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me. The documentary, from director Ursula Macfarlane and producer Alexandra Lacey, examines the life and death of Smith, died in 2007 at the age of 39. Just a day later, Netflix will drop McGREGOR FOREVER, a documentary about the Irish professional mixed martial artist. This week will also se the debut of XO, Kitty, Netflix's To All the Boys spinoff centered on Lara Jean's little sister Kitty, as well as Season 6 of Selling Sunset. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me' Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole's dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON'T KNOW ME reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew." prevnext

'Fanfic' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 17

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves." prevnext

'McGREGOR FOREVER Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 17

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Conor McGregor embarks on the most important year of his career, fighting three times and trying to climb back to the top of the UFC ladder. This series will be an all-access look at this polarizing superstar, along with the deeper history of what brought him to this point." prevnext

'XO, Kitty' Premiere Date: Thursday, May 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line." prevnext

'Selling Sunset: Season 6' Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies – and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset." prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/17/23

Faithfully Yours – NETFLIX FILM

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Working: What We Do All Day – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/18/23

Kitti Katz – NETFLIX FAMILY

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/19/23

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – NETFLIX FILM

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery – NETFLIX FILM

Muted – NETFLIX SERIES

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext