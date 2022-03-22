Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 21)

Netflix’s list of new additions for the week may be light, but they pack plenty of heavy punches, giving subscribers plenty to get excited for. This week, the streaming library will grow by a total of seven new titles, and among the six Netflix original series, films, and specials set to be added is one comedy special marking Jeff Foxworthy’s first solo stand-up special in 24 years as well as the highly-anticipated premiere of Bridgerton Season 2! The lineup will join the long list of titles the streamer has already added this month.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the “Netflix Free Section,” which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days’

Jeff Foxworthy is marking his first solo stand-up special in 24 years. On Tuesday, March 22, Netflix is set to debut The Good Old Days, offering a nostalgic look back at life before cell phones. Filmed at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis and directed by Ryan Polito, the original comedy specials sees Foxworthy discussing everything from parenting to texting and the “joy of getting a butt dial” and even conversations with his wife.

‘Love Like the Falling Petals’

A simple twist of fate will forever change the lives of two young romantics in Netflix’s latest Japanese original romance drama film Love Like the Falling Petals. Directed by Fukagawa Yoshihiro, the film stars Nakajima Kento and Matsumoto Honoka as an aspiring young photographer and a vibrant hairstylist who fall in love. Although it seems to be happily ever after for the young couple, Misaki develops a rare disease that causes her to rapidly age. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name in Japan by Keiichi Uyama, the film will be available for streaming on Thursday, March 24.

‘Bridgerton: Season 2’

https://youtu.be/qYNCws-a6CQ

Dear reader, Bridgerton is back! The hit Shondaland Regency era drama makes its return to Netflix on Fiday, March 25, and this time it is shifting focus to the oldest Bridgerton brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton. Following the material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn’s series, Bridgerton Season 2 will see Anthony on a quest to find love, though he quickly finds himself caught up in a love triangle after he begins to court new arrival Edwina only to begin developing feelings for her older sister Kate.Bridgerton Season 2 stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, and Charithra Chandran, with Phoebe Dynevor set to return as Daphne Bridgerton alongside many other Season 1 cast members.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 3/21/22

In Good Hands – NETFLIX FILM

“Diagnosed with a terminal illness, a single mother encounters a suave bachelor as she grapples with the future of her headstrong six-year-old.”

Avail. 3/21/22

Call the Midwife: Series 10

“n impoverished East London in the ’50s and ’60s, a group of midwives – some of whom are also nuns – find joy and heartbreak in and outside their work.”

Avail. 3/22/22

The Principles of Pleasure – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“Sex, joy and modern science converge in this eye-opening series that celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure – and puts old-fashioned myths to rest.”

Avail. 3/25/22

Transformers: BotBots – NETFLIX FAMILY

“A new series in the “Transformers” universe.”

What’s leaving this week?

The 2013 film Philomena will be the only title to leave Netflix this month, but it will not be the last title to tape out of the streaming library by the end of March. With several days still left before April rolls in, Netflix still has a list of titles set to exit this month. This means subscribers may want to consider a final binge of the below titles.

Leaving 3/27/22

Lawless

Leaving 3/28/22

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 3/30/22

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

Leaving 3/31/22

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In the Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

Woo