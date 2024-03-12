Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 11)

Netflix has plenty of exciting things in store for subscribers this week. After March already brought everything from Adam Sandler's Spaceman to Netflix's latest live event The Netflix Slam, 16 new titles from the streamer's March 2024 content list are rolling out this week, including 13 new Netflix original series and films. This week will undoubtedly be one of the biggest weeks of the month for the streamer as it drops everything from the third season of its hit series Young Royals to Steve Treviño's latest stand-up comedy special, Simple Man. Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan returns to the platform following the 2022 Christmas movie Falling for Christmas to bring the luck of the Irish just in time St. Patrick's Day in Irish Wish. This week will also mark Girls5eva's return to the screen. Following its cancellation at Peacock after just two seasons, Season 3 of the series, the first as a Netflix original, premieres this week, with the first two seasons also available to stream. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Young Royals: Season 3' Premiere Date: Monday, March 11

Type: Netflix series

Synopsis: "When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations – but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice. Love or duty."

'Steve Treviño: Simple Man' Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 12

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño."

'Bandits' Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Is ingenuity – and a pinch of good luck – enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan?"

'Girls5eva: Season 3' Premiere Date: Thursday, March 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The members of the late '90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it's time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire's birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want "the big time" again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them? From creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Sara Bareilles (Waitress: The Musical), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, A.P. Bio) and Busy Philipps (Freaks and Geeks), Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late '90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, but can't they also be Girls5eva? Joining Scardino are fellow executive producers Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger, Inc.) and Jeff Richmond. Girls5eva is produced for Netflix by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."

'Irish Wish' Premiere Date: Friday, March 15

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie (Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love and finds herself in an alternate reality where a chance encounter shows her that sometimes you need to be careful who you wish for. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 3/11/24

CoComelon: Season 10 Avail. 3/12/24

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 3/14/24

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) – NETFLIX FILM

Art of Love (TR) – NETFLIX FILM

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) – NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 3/15/24

Chicken Nugget (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Iron Reign (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mubarak (IN) – NETFLIX FILM

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY