Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 3)

June is officially here, bringing with it plenty of new titles to the Netflix streaming catalog. After dropping dozens of new titles from the June 2024 content list over the weekend, Netflix this week is crossing even more additions of the list as it makes 20 TV series, movies, and originals available to stream. Along with licensed titles like How I Met Your Mother Seasons 1-9, Crazy Rich Asians, and 30 for 30: Lance, this week's roundup features 15 new and returning Netflix originals. Following the addition of Little Baby Bum: Music Time Season 2 on Monday, Netflix is keeping the ball rolling with the arrivals of originals including Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn, the streamer's latest comedy special, the film Hit Man, the original anime Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura, and more. This week's biggest addition, however, is the third and final season of Sweet Tooth, Netflix's fantasy drama series based on Jeff Lemire's comic book series of the same name. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Monday, June 3

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan, and Bari are learning more than ever before!"

'Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn' Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 4

Type: Netflix Special

Synopsis: "Brooklyn are you ready?! Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King's Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix."

'How to Rob a Bank' Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 5

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "It's 1990s Seattle and the world's best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist."

'Sweet Tooth: Season 3' Premiere Date: Thursday, June 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba's Cabin, Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television."

'Hit Man' Premiere Date: Friday, June 7

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Preternaturally gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch hapless people hoping to bump off their enemies, Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison (Adria Arjona). As Madison falls for one of Gary's hit man personas – the mysteriously sexy Ron – their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play acting, deception, and escalating stakes. Co-written by Linklater and Powell and inspired by an unbelievable true story, Hit Man is a cleverly existential comedy about identity."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/3/24

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9 Avail. 6/4/24

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/5/24

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Paris – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/6/24

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura – NETFLIX ANIME

Basma – NETFLIX FILM

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/7/24

Hierarchy – NETFLIX SERIES

Perfect Match: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES