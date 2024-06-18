Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 17)

The Netflix streaming library has already grown with the additions of Bridgerton Season 3, That '90s Show, and more from the June 2024 content list, but the shelves are about to get a little fuller. This week, Netflix is set to ad 17 new streaming titles to its content catalog, including 11 Netflix original series, movies, and documentaries. Subscribers browsing through the streaming library his week will be able to press play on everything from the brand-new original series Agents of Mystery to The Accidental Twins, a documentary about two sets of identical twins switched at birth. This week will also bring the premiere of the Netflix documentary Black Barbie, the original film Trigger Warning, and more. Subscribers will also have a few new licensed titles to choose from, including Carol, Fifty Shades of Grey, and Dexter Seasons 1 – 8. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Agents of Mystery' Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Six agents – Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Eun-ji, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon, and Karina – probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in this unscripted series."

'Black Barbie' Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 19

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Black Barbie celebrates the momentous impact three Black women at Mattel had on the evolution of the Barbie brand as we know it. Through these charismatic insiders' stories, the documentary tells the story of how the first Black Barbie came to be in 1980, examining the importance of representation and how dolls can be crucial to the formation of identity and imagination."

'Inheritance' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 19

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When an eccentric inventor and gameshow host, played by Jan Peszek, suddenly passes away, a family of bickering oddballs, among them Maciej Stuhr, Joanna Trzepiecińska and Mateusz Król, gathers with hopes of inheriting his fortune. To everyone's surprise, the unconventional uncle prepared one last game for them to determine who would receive his inheritance. It involves a series of tasks and puzzles, testing their ability to reconcile and work together."

'The Accidental Twins' Premiere Date: Thursday, June 20

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary."

'Trigger Warning' Premiere Date: Friday, June 21

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad. Parker's search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County, with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso). Directed by Mouly Surya, written by John Brancato & Josh Olson and Halley Gross, and produced by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein, Trigger Warning also stars Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/17/24

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

Carol Avail. 6/18/24

Fifty Shades of Grey

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 6/19/24

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Kleks Academy – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Lego Batman Movie

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/20/24

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/21/24

Aftersun

Gangs of Galicia – NETFLIX SERIES

The Victims' Game: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES