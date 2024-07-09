Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 8)

Netflix's already impressive content catalog is getting a little bigger this week. As the streamer continues to make its way through the July 2024 content list, Netflix is adding 17 new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals this week. Along with licensed films Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, this week's lineup features 15 new and returning Netflix originals. The streamer will serve up plenty of laughs with Hannah Berner's new comedy special We Ride at Dawn, and give sports fans something to binge with the premiere of the new series Receiver, a new series following Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown throughout the 2023 NFL season. Later in the week, the new original Exploding Kittens, based on the best-selling card game of the same name, will premiere. Netflix will also be bringing back several fan-favorites this week, with Sugar Rush: The Baking Point returning for its sophomore season and Vikings: Valhalla dropping Season 3. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn' Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 9

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "A new stand-up special from comedian Hannah Berner."

'Receiver' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "It's been said that there's no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL's best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown."

'Sugar Rush: The Baking Point': Season 2 Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Six couples of bakers will have to face giant cakes, sweet delicacies that fight gravity and more challenges if they want to be crowned winners and take home $1 million pesos. Capi Pérez, Gris Verduzco (Mis Pastelitos) and Luis Robledo are back in for season 2 of this exciting competition with great guests."

'Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3' Premiere Date: Thursday, July 11

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Set in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny."

'Exploding Kittens' Premiere Date: Friday, July 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil...except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop. Based on the best-selling card game, EXPLODING KITTENS is an animated comedy series from showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman (co-creator of the card game). The series is also executive produced by Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal's Inman."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/8/24

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II Avail. 7/9/24

The Boyfriend (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/10/24

Eva Lasting: Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Wild Wild Punjab (IN) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/11/24

Another Self: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Vanished into the Night (IT) – NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 7/12/24

Blame the Game (DE) – NETFLIX FILM

The Champion (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

Lobola Man (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM