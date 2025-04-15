3 Best TV Shows Netflix Just Added for April 2025

The Netflix streaming library is constantly growing with new TV series and movies every month, and April is no different.

Amid a crowded roster of content that also includes beloved films like The Breakfast Club and Field of dreams, here are the three best series streaming on Netflix this month.

1. You

Netflix is closing the book on You. The Lifetime-turned-Netflix psychological thriller, based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, will take a stab at its fifth and final season on Thursday, April 24.

Following his stint in London, serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in New York with his wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). However, their efforts to settle into a “happily ever after” are disrupted when Joe’s “past resurfaces, threatening his new life and testing his ability to reconcile his old self with his current one.” In the final season, “Joe faces the challenges of reconciling his past with his present as his dark desires and the ghosts of his past come back to haunt him.”

Joining the cast for the final season are Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Griffin Matthews (She-Hulk).

2. Black Mirror

With an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score, Black Mirror Season 7 continues Charlie Brooker’s award-winning dark, satirical anthology series.

The hit series returned on April 10 with six brand new episodes, including the show’s first ever sequel episode, a continuation of Season 4’s sci-fi adventure “USS Callister,” which clocks in at nearly 90 minutes. The star-studded cast this season includes Awkwafina, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Billy Magnussen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, and Lewis Gribben.

Serving as one of Netflix’s earliest original series, Black Mirror has long been a standout in the streamer’s award-winning roster of originals. According to Brooker, Season 7 is “a little bit OG Black Mirror… It’s back to basics in many ways.”

3. Pulse

Netflix’s answer to The Pitt and other hit medical dramas, Pulse takes subscribers into the heart of Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center.

Created by Zoe Robyn, the new heart-stopping series stars Willa Fitzgerald as Dr. Danny Simms, a third-year resident who is unexpectedly promoted to Chief Resident amidst the fallout of her own provocative romantic relationship with suspended Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended.

Amid a series of crises – including an onslaught of trauma cases and an impending hurricane – “rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

The series debuted on Thursday, April 3 as Netflix’s first original medical procedural, with all episodes now available to stream.