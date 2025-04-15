3 Best TV Shows Max Just Added for April 2025

Max is giving subscribers plenty of titles to add to their watchlists this month.

From the long-awaited return of one of HBO’s biggest series to the fourth season of an Emmy-winning Max Original, here are the three best shows to stream on Max in April 2025.

1. The Last of Us

The more than two-year wait for HBO’s hit zombie sci-fi drama The Last of Us Season 2 is finally over. Co-created by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, the show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the mind-controlling parasitic fungi Cordyceps has decimated the human race, turning humans into cannibalistic creatures.

Premiering on HBO on Sunday, and based on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, Season 2 picks up five years after the events of Season 1 as Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) “are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The TV videogame adaptation, which picked up eight Emmy awards last year, has already been renewed for a third season. New episodes of Season 2 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Episodes are also available to stream on Max.

2. Hacks

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) are officially back at HBO for Hacks Season 4.

The Emmy-winning Max Original comedy series, which centers around the professional relationship between a legendary stand-up comedian and an up-and-coming writer, returned for its fourth season on HBO and Max on April 10. In Season 4, “tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.”

In addition to Smart and Einbinder, Season 4 brings back Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque Jr., Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaefer, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Mark Indelicato as Damien, Rose Abdoo as Josefina, and Kaitlin Olson as DJ. Guests this season include Eric Balfour, Julianne Nicholson, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, and Jake Shane.

New episodes of Hacks air Tuesdays on HBO, with Season 4 set to wrap on Thursday, May 29.

3. The Rehearsal

Nathan Fielder’s docu-comedy series The Rehearsal returns for its second season on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. Watch the trailer here.

The hit series stars Fielder as a fictionalized version of himself as he journeys “to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design.”

In the six-episode second season, returning after a three-year hiatus, “the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.”