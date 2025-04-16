3 Stars Are Joining ‘Shrinking’ in Season 3 on Apple TV+

The cast of Shrinking is expanding with three new stars.

Apple TV+ renewed the Jason Segel-led dramedy for Season 3 in October.

The Season 2 finale of Shrinking dropped on Christmas Eve, and now fans are looking forward to more. Along with Segel, who co-created the series with Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the cast also includes Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Harrison Ford, and Ted McGinley. Now, three more actors will be joining them.

Sherry Cola

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign)

According to Variety, Sherry Cola has joined the series in a recurring role, but it’s unknown who she will play. The actress is best known for her role as Alice Kwan in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble on Freeform, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2024. She can also be seen in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This and A Family Affair, as well as Joy Ride, Shortcomings, Turning Red, Claws, and Endings, Beginnings, among others.

Isabella Gomez

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The outlet also reported that Isabella Gomez has joined Shrinking in an unknown recurring role. She is best known for her role as Elena Alvarez on the critically acclaimed reboot of One Day at a Time, which ran for three seasons on Netflix and one season on Pop. Other credits include Head of the Class, The Goldbergs, Big Hero 6: The Series, Initiation, A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish, and Matador.

Jeff Daniels

TODAY — Pictured: Jeff Daniels on Friday November 5, 2021 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Announced by Deadline in March, Jeff Daniels will be recurring as the father of Segel’s Jimmy. He can most recently be seen in the Netflix series A Man in Full as Charlie Croker. Other credits include American Rust, The Comey Rule, Guest Artist, The Looming Tower, The Catcher Was a Spy, Allegiant, and Dumb and Dumber To, among others.

As of now, further information surrounding Shrinking Season 3 has not been revealed, nor in what capacity the trio will be appearing. It’s unknown how many episodes the third season will have, as Season 1 had 10 and Season 2 had 12, but it’s likely to be around that many. More details will likely be released in the coming months, but the wait will be worth it for fans, especially with the cast it has. For now, fans can watch the first two seasons of Shrinking now on Apple TV+.