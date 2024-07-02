Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 1)

Netflix is kicking off July with a fireworks show of fresh titles. After June marked an impressive month with additions like Bridgerton Season 3, That '90s Show Part 2, and more, the streamer is giving subscribers plenty to get excited for during the first week of the new month as 41 new TV shows and movies, including nine Netflix originals, drop in the streaming library. This week's roundup features dozens of licensed titles, with everything from Back to the Future to The Blind Side, The Karate Kid, and more arriving on July 1 alongside licensed TV series like all six seasons of Lost, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2, and Suits Season 9. On the original content front, the new sports series SPRINT, which centers on the top sprinters in the world, hitting the platform on Tuesday, followed by the premiere of the Eddie Murphy-starring film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Later in the week, titles like Barbecue Showdown Season 3, The Man with 1000 Kids, and more will appear in the streaming library. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'SPRINT' Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 2

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: "Following athletes from all over the world, this series delves deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet. We take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second. Season 1 will explore the top sprinters on the road and throughout the 2023 World Championships featuring Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson among many others."

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 3

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

'The Man with 1000 Kids' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 3

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "The Man With 1000 Kids uncovers the gripping tale of a charming Dutch scammer, Jonathan Meijer, who is accused of travelling the world deceiving mothers into having his babies on a mass scale. The three-part series investigates the murky world of the fertility industry and uncovers how due to a lack of global regulations, some international fertility clinics continue to allow anonymous donations. With exclusive access to a group of passionate and aggrieved parents, this series unravels the twisting and turning story of this YouTuber who defrauded parents from all around the world, and how they are now on a mission to push for a change in the law to prevent him deceiving more."

'Barbecue Showdown': Season 3 Premiere Date: Thursday, July 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The mouthwatering cooking competition returns as nine contestants face off in a fiery battle to be the next barbecue champion."

'The Imaginary' Premiere Date: Friday, July 5

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, a boy no one can see imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger, suddenly alone, arrives at The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten Imaginaries live and find work, he faces a mysterious threat. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination. The groundbreaking hand-drawn animation of The Imaginary is heightened by first-of-their-kind techniques of light and shadow. The Imaginary is based on the beloved and award-winning novel of the same name by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravett (Bloomsbury Publishing)."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/1/24

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland Avail. 7/3/24

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 7/4/24

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/5/24

Desperate Lies (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Goyo (AR) – NETFLIX FILM

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3