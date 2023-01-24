Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 23)

Netflix is quickly drawing to a close, but not before Netflix rolls out the remaining titles from its January 2023 content list. With the streaming library having already grown with the additions of titles like That '90s Show, Ginny & Georgia Season 2, and Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, this month has been great for endless hours of bingeing, and this week, 11 new arrivals are set to be added.

This week's roundup of titles includes eight Netflix original series and films, which will drop in the library throughout the week alongside three licensed titles - Minions: The Rise of Gru, Little Angel: Volume 2, and Begin Again. The list of Netflix originals began arriving on Monday when the new film Narvik debuted on the platform. Netflix subscribers browsing the library throughout the week will also notice the addition of Netflix's new wrestling series Against the Ropes as well as Season 2 of Daniel Spellbound. Other additions include Lockwood & Co and You People.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!