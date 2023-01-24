Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 23)
Netflix is quickly drawing to a close, but not before Netflix rolls out the remaining titles from its January 2023 content list. With the streaming library having already grown with the additions of titles like That '90s Show, Ginny & Georgia Season 2, and Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, this month has been great for endless hours of bingeing, and this week, 11 new arrivals are set to be added.
This week's roundup of titles includes eight Netflix original series and films, which will drop in the library throughout the week alongside three licensed titles - Minions: The Rise of Gru, Little Angel: Volume 2, and Begin Again. The list of Netflix originals began arriving on Monday when the new film Narvik debuted on the platform. Netflix subscribers browsing the library throughout the week will also notice the addition of Netflix's new wrestling series Against the Ropes as well as Season 2 of Daniel Spellbound. Other additions include Lockwood & Co and You People.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Against the Ropes'
One mother will enter the ring in an effort to win over her daughter when Against the Ropes arrives on Netflix this week. Slated to debut on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Netflix's new wrestling series follows Ángela, who after being released from prison for a crime she didn't commit, finds herself entering the ring in an attempt to win back the love and respect of young daughter Rocío, who's a fan of lucha libre wrestling.
'Daniel Spellbound: Season 2'
Netflix's Netflix Family library is growing on Thursday, Jan. 26 when Season 2 of the streamer's animated series Daniel Spellbound drops. Created by Matt Fernandes of Industrial Brothers, the animated series centers around Dnaiel Spellbound, a teen tracker of the magical world hidden from humans who follows his late father's footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series. In Season 2, Daniel teams up "with a legendary tracker to help him reverse a demonic curse and restart an age of magic that has mysterious ties to Daniel's family."
'Lockwood & Co.'
On Friday, Jan. 27, Netflix will introduce subscribers to Lockwood & Co., the agency run entirely by teens tasked with investigating deadly spirits haunting London. The upcoming thriller series centers around teen ghost-hunters Anthony Lockwood, George and Lucy, who run Lockwood & Co. Together, the trio unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history.
'You People'
Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut film You People makes its way to Netflix Friday. The star-studded romcom follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, who after striking up romance, must contend with their families' clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. You People stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 1/23/23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/24/23
Little Angel: Volume 2
Avail. 1/25/23
Begin Again
Avail. 1/26/23
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 1/27/23
Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Snow Girl – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
Thankfully, Netflix seems to be keeping the departures relatively light this month. This week, only one titles will exit the streaming library, with Seasons 1 through 5 of Z Nation bowing out. A handful of additional exits are scheduled for later in the month.
Leaving 1/29/23
She's Funny That Way
Leaving 1/31/23
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
The Borgias: Seasons 1-3