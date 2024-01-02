Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Jan. 1)
Netflix subscribers can watch everything from a trio of 'John Wick' films to the new original documentary 'Bitconned' this week.
The new year is here, and Netflix is hitting the ground running in 2024. This week, the streaming giant's already expansive content catalogue is set to grow with 46 new additions, 38 of which arrived in the streaming library on Monday. In addition to numerous licensed movies and TV series, this week's roster of content also includes eight new Netflix originals.
Monday proved to be a massive day for Netflix. As the clock struck midnight, everything from a trio of John Wick films to Annabelle dropped. Other fan-favorites now streaming on Netflix include Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the first two seasons of The Wonder Years, and ONE PIECE: Marineford, among many others. This week will also be a big one for Netflix originals, with the streamer set to debut its newest documentary Bitconned as well as You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment. Other Netflix originals arriving this week include Boy Swallows Universe and The Brothers Sun.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Bitconned'
Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 1
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray's friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community's insatiable desire to "get rich quick," Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era."
'You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment'
Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 1
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body."
'Boy Swallows Universe'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 4
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "An epic coming-of-age story set in 1980s Brisbane that blends the magic and innocence of youth with the brutal reality of the adult world. A lost father, a mute brother, a recovering addict mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather, and a notorious criminal for a babysitter. Eli Bell is just trying to follow his heart and understand what it means to become a good man, but fate keeps throwing obstacles in his way.
Adapted from Trent Dalton's iconic Australian novel, Boy Swallows Universe explores the crossroads where a boy becomes a man, good toys with evil, and the everyday meets the extraordinary."prevnext
'The Brothers Sun'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 4
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) – who's been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now.
But as Taipei's deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance – Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all. An action-packed comedy and family drama, THE BROTHERS SUN is created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu."prevnext
'Good Grief'
Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 5
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy's debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 1/1/24
Fool Me Once (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Avail. 1/4/24
The Brothers
Society of the Snow (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/5/24
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
Netflix may be starting the new year off on a high note with a long list of new arrivals, but the streamer isn't hesitating to give a few others the boot. This week, four titles are set to exit, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final watch of the below TV series and films before they exit on Friday.
Leaving 1/5/23
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma