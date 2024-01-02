Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Jan. 1)

The new year is here, and Netflix is hitting the ground running in 2024. This week, the streaming giant's already expansive content catalogue is set to grow with 46 new additions, 38 of which arrived in the streaming library on Monday. In addition to numerous licensed movies and TV series, this week's roster of content also includes eight new Netflix originals. Monday proved to be a massive day for Netflix. As the clock struck midnight, everything from a trio of John Wick films to Annabelle dropped. Other fan-favorites now streaming on Netflix include Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the first two seasons of The Wonder Years, and ONE PIECE: Marineford, among many others. This week will also be a big one for Netflix originals, with the streamer set to debut its newest documentary Bitconned as well as You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment. Other Netflix originals arriving this week include Boy Swallows Universe and The Brothers Sun. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Bitconned' Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray's friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: he had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community's insatiable desire to "get rich quick," Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day. Was it real? No. But did it work? Maybe. In this fast-paced, debaucherous documentary from director Bryan Storkel (Producer of The Legend of Cocaine Island + Director of The Pez Outlaw), Ray himself guides viewers through the ups and downs of his dramatic journey, alongside his family, former friends, and the journalist who exposed Centra Tech as the first high-profile fraud case of the crypto era." prevnext

'You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment' Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body." prevnext

'Boy Swallows Universe' Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "An epic coming-of-age story set in 1980s Brisbane that blends the magic and innocence of youth with the brutal reality of the adult world. A lost father, a mute brother, a recovering addict mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather, and a notorious criminal for a babysitter. Eli Bell is just trying to follow his heart and understand what it means to become a good man, but fate keeps throwing obstacles in his way. Adapted from Trent Dalton's iconic Australian novel, Boy Swallows Universe explores the crossroads where a boy becomes a man, good toys with evil, and the everyday meets the extraordinary." prevnext

'The Brothers Sun' Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) – who's been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei's deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance – Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all. An action-packed comedy and family drama, THE BROTHERS SUN is created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu." prevnext

'Good Grief' Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 5

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc's world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy's debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures." prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 1/1/24

Fool Me Once (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021) Avail. 1/4/24

The Brothers

Society of the Snow (ES) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 1/5/24

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext